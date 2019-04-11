WWE Creative Team Member Reportedly Fired

WWE fired creative team member Robert Evans over the weekend, PWInsider.com is reporting. Mike Johnson wrote that Evans “was let go at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony after a speech he had produced featured a mention of Vince McMahon.” When Vince’s name was mentioned, Evans took the blame as writer/producer of that segment and one source indicated that he was fired that night.

While it’s not confirmed, it’s believed that the Vince McMahon mention happened during Bret Hart’s speech. It’s possible that D-Generation X’s spoof of Vince McMahon’s name not being allowed to be mentioned was a reference to what happened earlier in the evening.

Evans wrote “My Official Statement” on Twitter with a screenshot. The screenshot said “I quit WWE” followed by a groceries list.