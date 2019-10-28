WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Preview

We are just a few days away from the Crown Jewel on October 31! The massive event will take place in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd Stadium.

I do have to get one thing off my chest before we dig into the event. The WWE’s calendar planning is freaking ridiculously horrible. Why plan ahead and do the Crown Jewel on Halloween, but a creepy, macabre event like Hell in a Cell on October 6th? Zero logic. Anyhow, I digress.

Let’s ignore the rumors surrounding this big-time WWE production and stick to the facts.

WWE Title on the Line

Cain Velasquez and The Beast will enter the ring to battle it out for the WWE Title. Cain Velazquez is the former UFC Champ … now, for the first time ever, Brock Lesner has a real opponent vying for his WWE Title.

But can Cain step outside the octagon and handle the ring? It’s a different world. On top of that, Brock is back. He hit Kofi Kingston like a Tornado and smashed his way back to the title in just 10 seconds … less, actually. But Rey Misterio showed up after his recent smashing at the hands of Lesner … but with big guns for back-up: Velasquez. The Beast was ambushed by his former UFC heavyweight rival, slammed with a double-leg takedown and ground and pounded until he was able to escape and take stock of his situation. Needless to say, Brock didn’t want any more of Velasquez at the moment. However, the WWE announced shortly after that the two would meet at the Crown Jewel.

Will Brock finally be able to revenge his UFC loss to Cain from nearly a decade ago? Sportsbooks opened with Cain Velasquez as a -200 favorite in Saudi Arabia so Las Vegas seems to think that Cain just may dethrone Lesner for a second time.

Falls Count Anywhere

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt will go at … again. Because the Hell in a Cell match was stopped, leaving Seth Rollins with the Universal Championship Belt, this one is set up as a ‘Can’t Be Stopped for Any Reason’ match. Not even mortal danger. There was a ton of backlash for the way the WWE scripted the HIAC showdown between these two, so hopefully this time, they’ll stay true to their word. Could we see Rollins turn heel? He burned down the Firefly Funhouse recently, which will undoubtedly give The Fiend plenty of fuel for his inner fire and an increased desire to murder the Beast Slaying champion. It’s tough to say who will win. Betonline has the odds at -120 apiece, so it’s essentially a coin toss.

Fast Talking Boxing versus Brawns …

… Or should we say Braun? Tyson Fury will make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel and the odds and probability don’t look good for the Dolph tosser. Tyson Fury is listed with -600 odds to knock him out. We should take this to heart. Remember way back when Mike Tyson entered the ring? Or Mayweather? Both were convincing defeats. Usually, when these boxers initially come in, they won’t sign on to lose in their first appearance. I mean, come on … a tiny Mayweather beat Big Show, for crying out loud!

So, we shouldn’t expect any difference here, except for the fact that Tyson Fury isn’t crippled by a size disadvantage, he’s actually got a significant reach advantage and won’t need brass knuckles to win.