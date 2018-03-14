WWE Cruiserweight Earns WrestleMania 34 Spot

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live in Indianapolis, IN at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the WWE Network, Cedric Alexander defeated Roderick Strong in the semi-finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament.

Alexander will face the winner of Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak, which takes place next Tuesday night, at WrestleMania 34.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.