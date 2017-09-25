WWE Cruiserweights Turn On Enzo Amore Tonight, Neville’s Rematch Nixed? (Videos, Photos)

Tonight’s WWE RAW from Ontario, California, the first episode since the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view that saw Enzo Amore defeat Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion, featured the 205 Live roster working the main event segment for the first time.

We noted on Sunday night how several cruiserweights were tweeting negative reactions to Enzo’s title win, which happened after a low blow kick to Neville. Those negative reactions carried over to RAW as the roster interrupted Enzo’s Certified G Championship Celebration. Neville then appeared and traded words with Enzo before hitting the ring to attack him as the 205 Live roster watched from ringside and applauded. The cruiserweights had stopped Enzo from leaving earlier in the segment.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Neville’s rematch as RAW General Manager Kurt Angle placed a no-contact clause on the segment. Per the stipulations, any Superstar who placed hands on Enzo during the segment would forfeit any title shots.

Below are photos and videos from the double-turn: