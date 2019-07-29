WWE Doesn’t Think Finn Balor Is Marketable, NXT Star Suffers A Broken Nose

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— Finn Balor was a top star in NXT but his time on the main roster hasn’t led to similar success. After being injured immediately after winning the Universal Championship in 2016, “The Extraordinary Man” has largely been relegated to mid-card status. According to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, there’s an explanation for Balor’s lack of success on the main roster.

A WWE source told him that Balor as “The Demon King” is considered marketable among company officials whereas Balor as himself isn’t.

— According to F4WOnline, NXT Superstar Riddick Moss recently suffered a broken nose but isn’t expected to miss any ring time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR