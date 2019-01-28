WWE Doing More Inter-Gender Matches?, The Rock Teases Match

As seen at the Royal Rumble PPV, Nia Jax entered herself in the men’s Rumble match. It appears that WWE was testing the waters with Nia and will possibly do more inter-gender matches in the future. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said about the situation:

“I think the idea is they want to slowly bring in because this is the first time that a woman has taken punishment from a guy and if you’re going to do it the first them then you do it with a really big woman that’s bigger than most of the guys. So that way people are gonna go, ‘It’s not really… the woman’s really big.’ So when you ease it in that’s one of the things they like to do.”

Meanwhile, The Rock teased having a match with Becky Lynch: