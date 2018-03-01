WWE Doubles Down On Brock Lesnar’s Status With The Company

WWE has doubled down on whether current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear at Saturday’s live event in Chicago, Illinois. Paul Heyman tweeted that he and Lesnar “fully intend to honor our contractual obligations” and will appear at the show.

Lesnar will face Kane on Saturday in Chicago, and The Miz at the live event in Minneapolis on March 9. His next Raw television appearance is advertised for Detroit, Michigan on March 12.

Heyman wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday, “The reigning defending undisputed @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar and I fully intend to honor our contractual obligations and therefore will indeed appear LIVE at the @UnitedCenter this Saturday night in #Chicago.”