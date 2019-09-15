WWE Draft Officially Announced

WWE announced the following today:

There’s about to be a Draft in here!

The destinies of WWE Superstars will be determined during a two-night WWE Draft taking place live on Friday Night SmackDown on Oct. 11 on FOX and Raw on Oct. 14 on USA Network.

On both nights of the Draft, Superstars from Raw and SmackDown will appear along with personalities from FOX and NBCUniversal programming to announce select picks that will determine the rosters of each distinct brand.

