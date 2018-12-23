WWE Drops Lars Sullivan Storyline

With WWE proceeding with Vince McMahon’s “shake up” on Raw last week, several storylines that were recently planned appear to have been dropped, including one involving Lars Sullivan.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this includes Alexa Bliss as an authority figure, Shane McMahon’s heel turn after winning the WWE World Cup Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel (although this wasn’t supposed to start until January anyway and so it still could happen), the fall-out of SmackDown LIVE losing every match at Survivor Series, and Lucha House Party Rules.

This list of dropped storylines includes Sullivan as WWE had been depicting him as a free agent who is being pursued by both Raw and SmackDown LIVE management. With the McMahon family taking over both brands, this storyline is out the window.

There’s no word yet on how WWE plans to introduce Sullivan on the main roster, but he’s expected to debut next month, either at the Royal Rumble or just before the show.

It was also announced last Monday that five more Superstars from NXT would be joining Sullivan on Raw or SmackDown LIVE. Among the new faces are Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight), and EC3.

This change of plans probably won’t have a long-term effect on Sullivan’s career since WWE still plans on giving him a huge push upon his debut. According to Meltzer, Sullivan “will get every chance in the world” to succeed.

Vince McMahon is also very high on Sullivan, which is why WWE began airing vignettes on him in November rather than December as had been originally planned.