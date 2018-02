Apollo Crews is no more.

The Raw Superstar is apparently only going by his first character name that was presented on television by the sports entertainment company. His bio at WWE.com now simply reads “Apollo.” Also, his name on Twitter is Apollo despite his handle still being @ApolloCrews.

He follows in the footsteps of Elias (Samson), Big E (Langston), (Antonio) Cesaro and (Alexander) Rusev by having part of his name dropped.