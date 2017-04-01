WWE Drops Weekly Pre-shows?, Photo Of WWE Stars In Upcoming Movie, Daniel Bryan Gets Trimmed (Video)

– Daniel Bryan lets wife Brie Bella trim his hair and beard in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– It appears WWE Network has dropped the weekly RAW and SmackDown Pre-shows. Last month the pre-shows were cut from 30 minutes to 15 minutes and shot backstage at WWE events instead of the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. This is the second week in a row where no RAW or SmackDown pre-show has aired.

– Fans recently got the first behind-the-scenes look at WWE Studios’ “The Marine 5: Battleground” on Total Divas. No word yet on when the movie will be released but below is a photo of the gang played by Heath Slater, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Naomi, who stars as a character named Murphy. Maryse also appears in the movie as a character named Ana and The Miz will reprise his role as Jake Carter.