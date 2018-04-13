WWE Edits Out Rusev Day Chants From This Week’s SmackDown Live

WWE officials did not want “Rusev Day” chants featured in Paige’s promo on Smackdown Live this week and thus, the sports entertainment company edited out chants when they posted the clip to their YouTube channel.

If you recall, once Paige was teasing who would face WWE AJ Styles in the main event of the show, fans started the “Rusev Day” chant.

Twitter user @DunKology posted the video, which you can see here: