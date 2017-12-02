WWE Elimination Chamber Fury Video, Lilian Garcia Filming Game Show Today?, Birthdays
-Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 18 moves on the floor of the Elimination Chamber:
– Former WWE jobber Outback Jack turns 59 years old today while former WWE and WCW star One Man Gang turns 57.
– It looks like Lilian Garcia is filming an episode of The Price Is Right on CBS today. She tweeted the following photo with her mother:
Just arrived @CBS studios w my mom 2 represent @UofSC @PriceIsRight gameshow!!! So excited! Sure it's going to be a fun day!!!💃 pic.twitter.com/qHcNlXM5rJ
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 12, 2017