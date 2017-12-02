elimination-chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber Fury Video, Lilian Garcia Filming Game Show Today?, Birthdays

Published On 02/12/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

-Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 18 moves on the floor of the Elimination Chamber:

– Former WWE jobber Outback Jack turns 59 years old today while former WWE and WCW star One Man Gang turns 57.

– It looks like Lilian Garcia is filming an episode of The Price Is Right on CBS today. She tweeted the following photo with her mother:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author