WWE Elimination Chamber “OMG Moments”, WWE NXT Stars Doing The Polar Plunge Today, Birthdays

Published On 02/11/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features “OMG Moments” from the WWE Elimination Chamber match:

– Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock turns 53 years old today while former TNA star Hernandez turns 44.

– Several WWE NXT Superstars are participating in the Polar Plunge event to benefit the Special Olympics of Florida today. Below are a few photos:

