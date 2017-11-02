WWE Elimination Chamber “OMG Moments”, WWE NXT Stars Doing The Polar Plunge Today, Birthdays
– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features “OMG Moments” from the WWE Elimination Chamber match:
– Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock turns 53 years old today while former TNA star Hernandez turns 44.
– Several WWE NXT Superstars are participating in the Polar Plunge event to benefit the Special Olympics of Florida today. Below are a few photos:
As part of the Road to @WrestleMania, @WWENXT Superstars are at the @soflinfo #PolarPlunge! #freezinforareason pic.twitter.com/JikZ0FKoUu
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 11, 2017
We may not be as cold as our friends at @SOCTconnecticut, but on the road to @WrestleMania – @WWENXT and @soflinfo are #freezinforareason!! pic.twitter.com/gihzZovQYK
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 11, 2017