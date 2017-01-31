elimination-chamber2

WWE Elimination Chamber Participants Revealed

Published On 01/31/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

It was announced on Tuesday night’s SmackDown that WWE Champion John Cena will defend his title against AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose inside the Elimination Chamber next month.

The Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 12th from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author