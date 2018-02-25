WWE Elimination Chamber PPV Results – February 25, 2018

Welcome to the WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show, and we are live on the WWE Network. Renee Young, Booker T, Pete Rosenberg and David Otunga consist of the panel, who previewed and gave their predictions for all of the matches on tonight’s card. Kurt Angle noted that Jason Jordan will be returning from injury shortly after WrestleMania 34.

Kickoff Show Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated The Miztourage

Welcome to the Elimination Chamber PPV! We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place tonight. Our opening contest is…

Raw Women’s Title Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks



Bayley and Deville start things out. Deville takes her down and tries to get some quick pin attempts. There was a lot of mat grappling to get things started. Bayley with a bulldog then rammed her head into the turnbuckles. Deville cuts her off with a right hand to the gut. Bayley sent Deville in the steel and back into the ring for a pin attempt of 2. Bayley missed an elbow drop but was able to hit a suplex for 2. Many Rose was the next entrant in the match and went right after Bayley. Although Bayley put up a decent fight, the numbers game got too much and she was overwhelmed. Deville speared her on the steel. They ramed Bayley into the steel a few times. Deville and Rose double teamed Bayley over the next few minutes. Banks was the next entrant in the match and went right after Deville and Rose. She sent Rose face first into the pod.

Bayley hit a double knee strike to Deville for 2. Banks put the forearm shots to Deville then sent Rose’ face into the turnbuckle and hit a knee strike to Deville in the corner for 2. Bayley and Banks worked together as they beat down Deville and Rose. They went Deville several times into the chain. Banks locked in the Bank Statement to eliminate Rose.

James is the next entrant in the match and cleared house by landing a series of strikes to the three other women in the match. James hit a head kick to Deville then a neck breaker to Bayley. Banks landed a big forearm shot to James but James fired back with a flapjack to Banks. Deville with a knee strike to James’ face then sent her back first into the steel. James fought back with a hurricanrana. James with a super kick to Banks then started climbing the cage. Bayley followed up there with her. James knocked her off and sent her crashing to the padded floor. James got on top of the pod and hit a crossbody to Deville for the elimination.

Bayley hit a Bell-To-Bayley to James for the elimination. Bliss was the final entrant but shut the door of the pod then started climbing the structure. Bayley and Banks followed her. Banks acted like she was going to help Bayley up but she kicked her off the pod. Bayley got up and sent Banks head first into the turnbuckle. Bliss knocked down Bayley and covered her for 2. Bayley with a suplex to Bliss then landed a series of forearm shots. Banks then attacked Bayley. Bliss hit a suplex off the top rope to Bayley. Banks hit a frog splash to Bayley for 2. Banks went for a knee strike but Bayley reversed. Banks ended up sending her into the corner but Bayley popped up and hit her finisher. Bliss rolled up Bayley for the elimination. Bliss covered Banks for a near fall. Bliss went for a dive off the top rope but Banks put her knees up to counter. Banks’ leg was caught up in the chain and Bliss slammed her down to the pad. Bliss went to the top of one of the pods and hit a dive onto Banks. However, Banks no sold it and locked in the Bank Statement but Bloss got out of it. Banks with a double kick. Bliss was able to hit a DDT off the top rope for the win.

Winner: Bliss ©

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Sheamus & Cesaro © vs. Apollo & Titus O’Neil

The challengers went right after the champions before the match started. Crews hit a dive off the top rope to the floor to his opponents. The match starts with Crews hitting a dive off the top rope for 2 on Cesaro. Moments later, Cesaro and Sheamus take control of Crews by beating him down with quick in and out tags. They worked over the left arm of Crews. Moments later, Crews fought back after Sheamus missed a shoulder block in the corner. Titus got the hot tag and so did Cesaro.

Titus with a series of strikes to the champs then launched Cesaro into the corner and fired away with strikes. Titus with a big hip toss then a splash in the corner. Titus with a big boot for 2 to Cesaro.

Titus caught Cesaro and clotheslines him to the floor. Sheamus got the hot tag and went to the top rope but Titus caught him with a spinebuster for 2. Crews got the tag and hit an outside dive taking out the champs. Crews hit a crossbody off the top rope for 2. Sheamus avoided a moonsault by putting up his knees. Cesaro sent Titus into the ring post. Cesaro got the hot tag and took out the knee of Crews. The Bar hit their finisher for the win.

Winners: Sheamus & Cesaro ©

Singles Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka – If Jax Wins, She’s Added To Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 34

Asuka went for an armbar right out of the gate but Jax stopped it. They brawled in the corner then Asuka went for leg kicks. Jax beat her down for a few minutes but Asuka fought back and landed a few kicks. Jax caught her and hit a samoan drop followed by a missed leg drop. Asuka with a head kick for 1. Asuka went to the top rope but Jax caught her. Asuka got out of it and attempted a powerbomb. Jax landed some strikes and missed a splash. Asuka ran into a tackle by Jax. Jax missed a front senton then a shoulder block into the ring post. Asuka locked in an armbar but Jax got out of it. Jax went for a powerbomb but Asuka rolled through and pinned her for the win.

Winner: Asuka.

Post-match, Jax beat down Asuka and speared her through the barricade. Jax stood over her to end the segment.

Matt made his entrance and the lights went out with Wyatt standing in the ring but Matt was nowhere to be seen. We hear Matt singing while Wyatt looks for him. Eventually, they started brawling and the match begins. Wyatt blocked the Twist of Fate. Matt hit a big boot and a neck breaker. Hardy with a big right hand and then Wyatt stared him down while Matt mocked him. Hardy with a DDT for 2. Bray with a big shoulder block. Wyatt locked in a headlock but Matt got out of it. They brawl to the floor with Wyatt hitting a big clothesline. Back in the ring, Bray covered him for 2. Matt caught him with a big boot and hit a DDT off the middle rope. Matt landed a series of right hands then landed a clothesline. Matt with the Side Effect for 2. Matt with an elbow drop then went for the Twist of Fate but it was blocked and Wyatt hit a chokeslam followed by a backsplash for 2. Wyatt missed a dive off the top rope as Matt rolled out of the way. Wyatt with a backsplash and Matt blocked Sister Abigail and hit Twist of Fate for the win.

Winner: Hardy.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle walked out to the ring for the contract signing. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were also out there. McMahon said that tonight is about history as they sign one of the greatest talents in the world. Triple H said that they all are trying to take the WWE to the next level. He compared Rousey to Angle.

Triple H hyped Rousey’s accomplishments. Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey came out to the ring to sign her official WWE Raw contract. McMahon welcomed her to the WWE and gave Ronda the chance to talk. Ronda said that this moment makes speechless as the fans chant her name. She started to tear up and said that she wouldn’t be here without her hero, Roddy Piper. She said that he is an inspiration to her and her career. She said that she wants to earn the respect of the fans. Triple H noted that she didn’t want anything special put in the contract. There are no perks, private jets. She said that she doesn’t want to be treated special.

Triple H noted that by signing this contract, she will be wrestling at WrestleMania. Ronda said that she wants to earn a title match. Triple H and Angle started to argue as Ronda was about to sign the contract. Ronda picked up on it and asked if Angle wanted to say something. Angle kissed up to McMahon and Triple H about how brilliant they are. Angle said that they couldn’t wait to have her here. He said that they wanted to punish her for what happened at WrestleMania 31. Triple H told Angle to shut up and let Ronda have her moment. HHH said that Angle was not feeling well this week and was gonna get Angle to the doctor. McMahon tried to downplay the moment and admitted that Ronda embarrassed them but also impressed them.

She praised Ronda and said that they wanted her in WWE. Angle said that McMahon told him earlier that she could take Ronda. This led to Ronda staring her down and Triple H broke them up. Ronda shoved him off of her and he tried to calm her down. Ronda picked up Triple H and slammed him through the table. McMahon slapped Ronda who then stared her down and McMahon got out of the ring. Ronda signed the contract to end the segment.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Elias (Last Entrant) vs. Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz (First Entrant) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

Seth, Balor, and Miz are the first three men to start the match. Miz tried to get Balor to go after Rollins but Balor turned him down. Seth and Balor decided to go after Miz and they did. Seth rolled up Balor for a near fall. Balor with a drop kick to Seth but Miz caught him with a shoulder block and Balor hit a drop kick to Miz for 2. Balor with a chop to Miz then a kick to Seth. A slow pace to start things off. Seth hit a knee strike to the gut of Balor. They exchanged roll ups. The fans started to boo. Seth with a springboard clothesline then a suplex to Miz for 2. Miz avoided The Stomp and Seth hit him with a big boot. Seth with a double blockbuster off the middle rope to both stars. Cena was the next entrant. Cena went after Seth and hit a series of shoulder tackles. Cena with a back suplex and then one to Miz. Cena with a double 5 knuckle shuffle. Balor took Cena down and Balor hit a double foot stomp to Cena. Balor with Slingblade to Miz. Seth with a headkick to Balor. Cena went for a double AA to Balor and Seth but Balor got off the ride. Seth kicked Cena in the head and Miz hit a neck breaker to Seth for 2. Cena tossed Balor to the floor while Seth sent Miz into the steel. Balor fought back and landed a series of kicks to Cena. Cena hit a suplex to Balor while Seth hit one to Miz off the top rope at the same time. Reigns is the next entrant and he hit a series of strikes to everyone. Miz knocked Reigns down and hit a DDT to Seth for 2. Miz hit a series of kicks to Balor and Reigns. Reigns with a clothesline to Balor after he drop kicked Miz. Balor went for a triangle choke but Reigns powerbombed his way out of it. Reigns with a samoan drop to Cena for 2. Reigns hit a powerbomb to Miz for 2. Strowman is the next entrant and he sent Seth into the chain and then landed a right hand to Reigns then one to Balor. Miz just got out of the ring. They all jumped on Braun but that didn’t work as Braun suplexed Seth and Cena. Strowman caught Balor and sent him into Reigns. Miz climbed onto the pod but Strowman climbed up there quickly and launched Miz into the structure then launched him onto the other superstars. Strowman hit a clubbing shot to Miz’s chest. Same went for Reigns. Strowman sent Seth flying to the floor then hit his finisher to Miz for the elimination.

Elias was the final entrant and he closed the pod. The other superstars jumped Strowman. They all hit a powerbomb to Strowman and covered him but he kicked out. Cena hit the AA to Strowman but he kicked out. Reigns with a spear to Strowman for 2. Seth hit the Curbstomp and Balor hit his double foot stomp finisher. Strowman rolled out of the ring. Cena hit the AA to Reigns and Seth hit a super kick to Cena. Balor and Seth hit a crossbody. Elias covered Seth for 2 then Balor then Reigns then Cena. All of them kicked out. Elias with a knee strike to Cena then went to the top rope and hit an elbow drop to Seth for 2. Elias hit a powerbomb to Reigns for 2. Strowman missed a spear and ate the ring post. Strowman hit his finisher to eliminate Elias.

Seth hit a knee strike to Strowman, Balor with a kick to Braun. Cena went for a crossbody but Strowman caught him and hit his finisher to eliminate Cena.

Strowman caught Balor and went for his finisher but Balor got out of it and hit a drop kick. Balor with a double foot stomp to Strowman for 2. Seth caught Balor with a kick and Balor landed one of his own. Balor hit the 1916 to Seth for 2. Balor with SlingBlade to Seth then drop kicked Reigns. Balor with a double footstomp to Reigns but Strowman hit his finisher to Balor for the elimination.

Reigns and Seth went right after Strowman. They sent Strowman to the floor then slammed him into the steel. Seth turned on Reigns and hit a spring board clothesline then missed the Stomp. Seth hit a buckle bomb but Reigns no sold it and hit a Superman Punch to Seth. Seth hit a frog splash off the top of the pod to Strowman for a near fall. Strowman hit a right hand to Seth and a drop kick to Reigns. Strowman with his powerslam finisher to eliminate Seth.

And we’re down to Strowman and Reigns. They exchange right hands and Strowman clotheslines him over the top rope. Reigns used the rope to his advantage and Reigns launched himself into Strowman. This led to Strowman running and going through one of the pods. Reigns hit a Superman Punch to Strowman then another one. Reigns went for a spear but it was blocked. Reigns with a Superman Punch then a spear and another one for the win.

Winner: Reigns