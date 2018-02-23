WWE Elimination Chamber Pre-Show Match Revealed

WWE issued the following:

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson have never called someone a nerd and not wanted to beat them up, and the former Raw Tag Team Champions will get just such a chance when they face the two most meddlesome enforcers on the Raw roster — The Miztourage — at WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff.

The Bálor Club’s resident good brothers have been entangled with The Revival for several weeks, trading wins with the two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. The Miztourage, meanwhile, have been fulfilling their main duties as the safety net for The Miz, saving the Intercontinental Champion from close quarters and taking the occasional beating in his stead. At Elimination Chamber Kickoff, however, Gallows & Anderson have the chance to open a new chapter, while Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel will have to go from fixers to closers to survive.

Will the bright lights of the A-list blind the good brothers into defeat? Or will The Miztourage meet the Magic Killer like so many nerds before them? Tune in to WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff, which streams live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network this Sunday and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.