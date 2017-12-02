LIVE WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 12, 2017

– We’re live from Phoenix, Arizona as Renee Young welcomes us to Elimination Chamber. She’s joined by Sam Roberts, Booker T and Carmella. They talk about tonight’s show and send us backstage to Dasha Fuentes in the Social Media Lounge. She will be with Becky Lynch later on. We go back to the panel for discussion on Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss.

– We get discussion on Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton. Booker and Carmella pick Orton to win the match. We also get discussion on Tag Team Turmoil and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya. James Ellsworth appears and reveals he bought skybox Chamber tickets for he and Carmella. They leave together but she doesn’t look interested. We go backstage to Becky in the Social Media Lounge. She’s confident about beating Mickie James tonight. We see the announcers come to the ring and JBL takes a tumble. Booker T has a good laugh at JBL’s expense.

Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

We go to JBL, Tom Phillips, David Otunga and Mauro Ranallo as Curt Hawkins makes his way out. Mojo Rawley is out next.

The bell rings and Mojo goes at him but Hawkins stalls. Mojo charges again but Hawkins goes back to the ropes.

Mojo finally gets Hawkins and takes his knee out, sending Hawkins to the floor for a breather. Mojo brings him back in but drops him over the apron. Hawkins turns it around with a kick before running Mojo into the apron. We go to commercial with Hawkins in control.

Back from the break and Hawkins is still in control. Mojo fights back and gets a close 2 count. More back and forth. Hawkins nails an enziguri for a 2 count. Mojo ends up decking Hawkins with a big right and catching him in the tilt-a-whirl for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

– After the match, Mojo celebrates as the referee checks on Hawkins.

– We go back to the panel for discussion on tonight’s main event and that’s it for the pre-show.

– The 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view opens with a video package.

– We’re live from Phoenix with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and Becky Lynch is out first. Mickie James is out next.

They lock up to start and tangle out to the floor. More back and forth after bringing it back in. Becky sends Mickie to the floor and taunts her while holding the rope open for her to come back in. Becky sends Mickie face first into the ring post and side kicks her off the apron, back to the floor. Becky with a forearm off the apron to a pop.

Mickie suckers Becky in and comes back into the ring with a DDT. Mickie with quick pin attempts. Mickie works Becky around and focuses on her arm now. Becky finally makes a comeback and unloads while selling the arm. Mickie cuts her off with a kick to the arm. Mickie sends Becky into the ring post. Mickie keeps control and hits the hurricanrana out of the corner.

Mickie keeps Becky grounded now. Becky finally makes a comeback and hits the Bexploder suplex for a 2 count. Becky misses in the corner and Mickie nails a flapjack. Mickie kicks up but wastes time. Mickie goes to the top and blows a kiss before hitting the seated senton for a 2 count. Fans chant for Becky now. Becky makes another comeback and hits the missile dropkick for a 2 count. Mickie manages to hit the Mick Kick but Becky’s leg is under the bottom rope. Mickie with a 2 count. Mickie goes on but Becky counters the DDT. Becky applies the Disarm Her but it’s countered. Becky counters with a roll up for the win.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the bell, Becky immediately goes to ringside to celebrate with fans. Mickie throws a fit in the ring as Becky makes her exit and we go to replays.

– We go to James Ellsworth and Carmella watching in the skybox with popcorn. Dasha Fuentes asks Carmella for comments and she says the wrong woman won that match. Ellsworth agrees but he’s distracted.

Handicap Match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from a break and we go to the ring for tonight’s Handicap Match. Apollo Crews is out first. Kalisto makes his way out next but Dolph Ziggler attacks him from behind. Crews comes out of the ring but Ziggler retreats through the crowd. Ziggler has entered the ring now. Crews and referees check on Kalisto. Ziggler laughs as Crews marches back to the ring.

The bell rings and Crews unloads on Ziggler.

Crews keeps control until Ziggler focuses on the neck. We see Kalisto limping to the ring while a referee warns him. Ziggler argues with the referee in the ring. Crews takes advantage and nails a big enziguri to the head. Kalisto finally makes his way in and puts Ziggler on the mat. Kalisto comes off the ropes and nails a roundhouse to the head.

Ziggler sends Kalisto into the corner but Crews tags in. Crews ends up hitting the sitdown powerbomb for the win.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Kalisto

– After the match, Crews and Kalisto stand tall as we go to replays. Ziggler comes over and takes Kalisto’s feet out, causing him to fall off the apron. Crews chases Ziggler back into the ring but Ziggler stomps away. Ziggler grabs a steel chair and wraps it around Crews’ foot. The referee warns Ziggler but he stomps on the foot anyway. Crews yells in pain. Ziggler pulls back over to damage the foot again. Ziggler works him over and stomps on the foot while it’s in the chair again. Ziggler leaves as Kalisto comes in to check on Crews with the referees. It sounds like there’s a “thank you Ziggler” chant.

– We see Dean Ambrose backstage warming up after a break.

– WWE congratulates The Rock on winning Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards.

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. American Alpha

We go to the ring and out first comes Heath Slater and Rhyno. Tyler Breeze and Fandango are out next. We see some of the international announce teams in the arena tonight.

Slater and Fandango start things off. Breeze and Rhyno end up going at it next. Slater tags in for the double team. Fandango tags back in and turns it around on Slater. The first pin happens after Rhyno hits a Gore. Breezango has been eliminated. The Vaudevillains are out next as Simon Gotch and Aiden English run to the ring. They take out Rhyno on the floor but Slater jumps out onto the. Slater brings Rhyno back into the ring and tags himself in.

Gotch works over Slater until Rhyno gets a shot in. English tags in and goes at it with Slater. Slater hits him with a DDT for the pin. The Vaudevillains have been eliminated. The Usos are out next.

Jimmy Uso goes to work on Slater first. Slater with a counter before tagging in Rhyno. Jimmy turns it around on Rhyno and beats him into their corner. Jey Uso tags in and drops Rhyno for a 2 count. Slater comes back in and fights back but misses a kick. Jey catches him in a big Samoan Drop for a 2 count as Rhyno breaks it up. Jey sends Uso to the floor. Jimmy tags in but Slater doesn’t see it. Jimmy with a superkick for the pin. Slater and Rhyno are eliminated.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are next. The Usos meet them on the ramp and they start brawling. They hit the ring and Alpha hits a double team. Gable with a crossbody on Jey for an early pin attempt. The Usos double team Gable as the referee is distracted. Jimmy tags in for another double team off the top. Gable kicks out at 2. The Usos keep control and get in another cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Jordan finally gets a tag to unload. They go for the double team and Gable gets the pin. The Usos have been eliminated. Gable turns around to a big superkick. The Usos beat Jordan and Gable down as referees try to get them to leave.

The Usos finally leave but the damage has been done to the champions. Gable gets thrown into the steel steps and Jordan takes a big Superfly splash. The Ascension are out next while the champions are still laid out. Konnor bumps into one of The Usos as he and Viktor march to the ring. They enter and stand over Jordan. They grab Jordan for the double team and hit it. Gable breaks the pin just in time. Konnor launches Gable onto the top rope. Viktor tags in and they double team Jordan.

Jordan kicks out after another double team. The finish sees Gable avoid an attack on the floor from Konnor, enter the ring and hit the double team with Jordan for the pin on Viktor.

Winners: American Alpha

– After the match, Gable and Jordan stand tall with the titles as The Ascension looks on.

– Back from a break and we see The Miz backstage getting ready for the main event.

– We get a video package for Nikki Bella vs. Natalya.

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Bella with the home state pop. Natalya is out next.

The bell rings and Natalya taunts Nikki with the “you can’t see me” gesture. Natalya slaps her and they go to work back and forth. Natalya gets in some offense and talks some trash but Nikki applies a kneebar. Natalya makes it to the bottom rope and goes to the floor but Nikki kicks her in the back. Nikki comes off the apron with a clothesline.

Natalya calls for a time out. She takes advantage of Nikki being distracted and shoves her into the ring post. Natalya talks trash to the crowd and mocks Nikki now. Natalya brings it back in for a snap suplex. Natalya wastes some time as fans boo her. She goes back to work on Nikki in the corner with boots. Natalya wastes more time but hits a basement dropkick. Natalya keeps Nikki grounded now.

Natalya keeps control until Nikki gets the Fearless Lock applied. Nikki makes a comeback and dropkicks Natalya now. Nikki slams Natalya on her head and covers for a 2 count. Nikki goes on to hit the big forearm but Natalya still kicks out at 2. Nikki with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Nikki hits a springboard enziguri for another 2 count. They end up top as Natalya hits a big superplex. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter now. Nikki crawls for the bottom rope but Natalya pulls her back to the middle of the ring. Nikki breaks the hold and gets the Fearless Lock applied. Natalya eventually makes it to the bottom rope. Natalya sends Nikki to the floor and they tumble to the floor together. The brawl continues as the referee counts. Nikki sends Natalya into the barrier and keeps hitting her. Nikki goes to enter the ring but Natalya stops her. They both get counted out.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, fans boo. Natalya brings Nikki back into the ring but the referee gets in between them. Natalya drops Nikki with a cheap shot. Natalya leaves as fans boo. Nikki recovers and spears her on the ramp. They brawl until Natalya runs away to the back. Nikki’s music hits as she makes her exit.

