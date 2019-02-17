WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 17, 2019

WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show

Your host is Jonathan Coachman and he is joined by Beth Phoenix, Booker T, and Sam Roberts.

Mustafa Ali says he hates not being able to compete tonight. He is rooting for Kofi but he will get his shot. He says life ain’t easy for those who dream.

Beth mentions how Kofi took the opportunity despite everything that Ali has done to get into the Chamber match.

Booker says Kofi has the chance to do something he has been looking forward to doing for a long time.

Sam says everyone was disappointed Ali was not in the match on Tuesday but by the end of the night, he says nobody cared because of Kofi’s performance.

Booker says that Daniel Bryan is winning by any means necessary. He says that Daniel Bryan is thinking about what he needs to do to leave the chamber as the WWE Champion.

We see the rules for the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

We see Daniel Bryan pacing in the back while Erick Rowan stands to provide support.

We get comments from Braun Strowman. He says he wants to tell us a story about a coward who thought he could challenge a monster. This wasn’t any ordinary coward, he was more like a snake. He tried to do what he could to stop the monster, but all he could do was fuel the monster’s rage. This coward knew deep down that he could not win on his own so he recruited others. Cowards, just like him. They thought they had the monster down but this was no ordinary monster. This monster did not forget and he will make them all pay. When the coward faces the monster, there are no disqualifications so there is only one way this can finish. The monster will continue on his path of destruction and the coward will get these hands.

We take a look at what happened last week on Smackdown between the two teams that will battle for the Smackdown Tag Titles later tonight.

Sheamus and Cesaro join the panel.

Coach asks them what will happen. Cesaro and Sheamus think The Usos will win. Sheamus says the Miz and Shane don’t work. Sam asks how did they lose the titles to a team that does not work. Sheamus and Cesaro say it was a fluke. Sam asks about Wrestlemania. Sheamus says the child at Wrestlemania threw them off their game.

Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight show up. Tucker says they think the champs will retain. Tucker says they have the wild card.

Cesaro says that Heavy Machinery is picking Shane because they want to suck up to the McMahons.

We take a look at Vince McMahon’s announcement from the end of Raw about the Raw Women’s Championship Match.

We see footage from what happened last night between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Booker says that Becky made her choice to get involved last night.

We see The Riott Squad in the back and Ruby reminds everyone that this is where they debuted. They have wreaked havoc and they have done it together. Liv says they got matching tattoos to remind you that you have been warned. The Road to Wrestlemania takes a diabolical detour when she takes the title from Ronda Rousey. Liv says that her and Sarah will win the tag titles.

Charlotte Flair arrives and says that she remembers their debut since she was on the wrong side of things. She tells Ruby to take out all of her aggression against Ronda Rousey. Charlotte says that she will be sitting ringside to watch all of the action.

Coach asks if everyone is shortchanging Ruby Riott. Sam says that Ruby would be the opponent that Charlotte would want to face at Mania. Coach asks if Charlotte is going to be a distraction. Beth says that every time an obstacle has been placed in front of Ronda, she has taken care of it. Booker says Ronda is the most focused individual she has seen in a WWE ring. Tonight will be no different.

Coach mentions that the Riott Squad could have all of the gold.

Sam says that there could be a number of distractions that may hurt Ronda.

We move on to discuss the Intercontinental Title Match and we see footage of what led to tonight’s match.

Booker points out what Balor had to face before he was attacked by Lashley and Rush. Sam says that Finn cannot win the big match unless he is the Demon.

Mojo Rawley talks to himself and tells himself the WWE Universe does not know him. Who are they and why do they matter? Mojo says it is time to show THEY the real YOU.

Alexa Biss says tonight we make history. She says she is humble of how much has happened because of her. The division has been on fire since she debuted. Speaking of fire, there is Becky Lynch. Maybe if Becky took her advice, Becky would be talking about main eventing Wrestlemania. Instead, she got suspended. Alexa talks about the tag title match and being the first Elimination Chamber match winner, her pick is Tamina and Nia Jax.

Beth talks about the progression of women’s tag teams in the WWE and how important tonight is for her children.

Coach mentions that only four of the twelve in the match have Elimination Chamber experience.

We go to ringside for your announcers for the Kickoff Show Match and they are Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Nigel McGuinness.

Nigel is picking Buddy Murphy to retain and Aiden feels that tonight is the night for Tozawa.

Match Number One: WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy versus Akira Tozawa

They lock up and Buddy with a wrist lock and he takes Tozawa to the mat with an arm bar. Tozawa with a reversal. Murphy with a reversal and he continues to work on the arm. Tozawa with a chop and a second one. Tozawa with another chop and Murphy misses a chop. Tozawa with more chops and they go to the floor. Tozawa with another chop. Murphy chops the ring post when Tozawa misses. Tozawa is sent high into the air by Murphy. Tozawa with a head scissors and baseball slide. Tozawa goes for the suicide dive head butt but Murphy catches Tozawa and suplexes him on the floor.

Tozawa tries to get back into the ring but he falls back to the floor. Murphy with a knee to the back. Tozawa with chops but he holds his back. Murphy with a chop.

Kayla Braxton is outside the New Day’s locker room while Murphy chops Tozawa. Big E says that Kofi is indisposed. Xavier says that Kofi is getting massaged. Tozawa with an elbow and he goes to the turnbuckles but Murphy blocks a kick. Tozawa with an octopus. Big E is asked about Kofi lasting so long on Tuesday. Big E says Kofi has no problem with endurance. Xavier mentions what Kofi did before they were even in the WWE. Murphy with a back breaker and rear chin lock. Woods says the prophecy of the New Day will be realized. Murphy with an abdominal stretch.

Murphy tries for a hip toss but Tozawa blocks it and hip tosses Murphy to the floor. Tozawa with a super kick when Murphy returns to the floor. Tozawa with a kick and he goes up top for a missile drop kick. Tozawa with a Yakuza Kick. Tozawa misses an enzuigiri and then Tozawa lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Tozawa with a Saito suplex and kick for a near fall. Tozawa goes to the turnbuckles.and leaps over Murphy when Buddy gets back to his feet. Tozawa with another Yakuza kick with Murphy on the turnbuckles. Tozawa goes for a superplex but Murphy knocks Tozawa off the turnbuckles. Tozawa with a Super Frankensteiner for a near fall after Murphy presses Tozawa above him on the turnbuckles.

Murphy sends Tozawa to the apron and Tozawa goes up top for a cross body but Murphy holds on and rolls through and gets Tozawa on his shoulders. Murphy catches Tozawa and hits facebuster and another knee. Murphy with a suplex for a near fall. Murphy with boots to the head and he pie faces Tozawa. Murphy with a forearm and Tozawa with chops. Tozawa makes Murphy flinch but Murphy avoids the jab. Murphy with strikes and Tozawa with a punch. Tozawa with a clothesline and then Tozawa with a deadlift German suplex for a near fall. Tozawa goes to the turnbuckles but Murphy grabs Tozawa’s foot to stop him. Tozawa with kicks and Murphy stops Tozawa. Tozawa with a kick and a reverse rana from the turnbuckles but Murphy rolls to the floor.

Tozawa with the suicide dive head butt. Tozawa with a second suicide dive headbutt. Tozawa goes up top but Murphy goes to the apron. Tozawa with a kick and a back senton with Murphy in the ropes but Murphy kicks out at two. Tozawa slaps Murphy but Murphy with a jumping knee. Tozawa counters Murphy’s Law with a victory roll for a near fall. Tozawa with an Octopus but Murphy picks up Tozawa and hits Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy (retains Championship)

Kevin Owens is in the car and he says he finished rehab for today and he has a pizza for him and his family to watch the Elimination Chamber. He says it hurts that he is not in the Elimination Chamber and he has never been in an Elimination Chamber match. Kevin says he is about a month away but the Kevin Owens Show is coming back soon. He says he is looking forward to Finn Balor and the Riott Squad win. He says it will be hard to tell his children why Becky Lynch is not going to be at Wrestlemania. Kevin says it is hard to figure out why his kids like pineapple on their pizza. Kevin takes a bite and hates it. Kevin takes another bite and forgets that he hates it before the promo ends.

We have a video package for Daniel Bryan and the WWE Championship Match.

Charly Caruso brings out WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Charly asks Mark for thoughts on the Elimination Chamber Match. Mark says it is great to be back in Texas. Mark wants the crowd to acknowledge the Cruiserweight Title Match. Mark says every man who goes in comes out differently. Mark is asked to pick the winner of the Women’s match. Mark’s pick is the Iiconics. Mark is asked for his pick in the WWE Championship Match and he says after Kofi’s performance last week, it is hard to pick against Kofi. Mark says Kofi made him a believer. Mark says if he was in the match, there would be a lot of other men introduced to the Hall of Pain.

Coach asks for predictions.

WWE Championship Match: Beth says Daniel has his work cut out for him and she is going with Jeff Hardy. Booker says momentum will make this Kofi’s night. Sam picks Daniel Bryan.

The Elimination Chamber descends from the ceiling as we get ready for the Elimination Chamber Pay Per View.

WWE Elimination Chamber

Welcome to The 2019 Elimination Chamber Pay Per View from Houston, Texas.

Your announcers for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match are Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Renee Young, and Beth Phoenix.

Match Number One: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks versus Naomi and Carmella versus Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka versus The Iiconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) versus Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose versus The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) in an Elimination Chamber Match

Starting off the match are the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

This match appears to be under Tornado Rules so Mandy kicks Sasha and Sonya attacks Bayley. Sonya with a kick to Bayley and Bayley with a shoulder tackle to Mandy. Sasha drop kicks Sonya and Bayley and Sasha with hip tosses and knee drops for near falls. Sasha and Bayley with cutters in the ropes. Sasha with a cross body onto Sonya and Mandy on the steel grates. Sonya is kicked by Bayley and Sasha in the ring and Sonya with elbows. Sasha is given a spinebuster by Sonya for a near fall. Mandy with an Irish whip to Bayley and Mandy with forearms to the back and a back breaker. Mandy gets a near fall on Bayley. Mandy sends Bayley out of the ring. Sonya and Mandy with knees to the midsection. Sasha and Bayley are sent into the chamber.

Mandy gets a near fall on Sasha. Mandy sends Sasha back out of the ring as Bayley is sent into the chamber. Sonya misses a kick and her knee goes into the chamber. Mandy’s foot is caught in the chamber. Bayley with a neck breaker to Mandy while Mandy is in the chamber.

The next entrants are Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Sarah and Liv go after Bayley and Sasha. Sarah kicks Sasha against the chamber. Liv holds up Bayley as Sarah slams Sasha’s shoulder into the pod. Liv sends Bayley to Sarah for a pop up head butt. Sonya and Mandy enter the ring and they are all on the mat as Sarah kicks Sonya and Many kicks Liv. Liv kicks back and hits Mandy in the temple. Sonya with a knee to Sarah. Liv with a punch and Sonya punches back. They go back and forth and Sonya is knocked to the mat with a slap. Liv goes for a matrix but it does not work. Liv with a rollup on Sonya.

Sonya and Liv are down in the ring. Bayley gets a near fall on Liv. Bayley with a knee to Mandy and then to Sonya. Bayley with a clothesline to Liv followed by a belly-to-belly suplex on Logan. Mandy stops Bayley on the turnbuckles and Sonya joins her partner for a double superplex. Liv and Sarah come over for the tower of doom.

The next team to enter is The Iiconics.

Billie and Peyton go for covers on Mandy and Sonya, then Sarah and Liv. They try to cover Bayley but she kicks out too. Peyton and Billie argue with the referee.Peyton and Billie with knees to Mandy and then they send Liv and Sarah into the ring post. They kick Mandy and then they go after Sonya and hit a double gourdbuster. They pull Sarah from the turnbuckles and Peyton and Billie stand over everyone. Billie with a half nelson and Peyton with a knee but Sasha breaks up the cover.

Sasha with forearms to Billie and Peyton. They connect with knees to Sasha. Peyton sends Sasha onto Billie’s knee and Peyton with a round kick for a near fall. Sasha and Bayley are pressed against the chamber by Billie and Peyton. Sasha’s head is driven into the grate. Bayley is dropped across the top rope and Billie with a forearm. Peyton with a slingshot senton onto Bayley and Sasha. Billie and Peyton get near falls on Sasha and Bayley. Billie and Peyton go after Mandy and Sonya and send them into the chamber. They go after Liv and Sarah and send them into the chamber.

The next entrants are Naomi and Carmella.

Naomi with a slingshot splash and a double drop kick. Carmella sends Sonya into the turnbuckles and then Carmella sends Mandy into Sonya. Carmella and Naomi with stereo bronco busters and moonwalks. Peyton slaps Naomi but Naomi with an enzuigiri. Carmella climbs the chamber and Billie sets for a power bomb but Carmella counters with a rana. Sarah with a waist lock but Carmella with a super kick. Naomi with a split legged moonsault on Sarah but Liv breaks up the cover. Naomi is sent to the grates. Carmella with a cross body but Bayley with a Saito suplex. Peyton with a Gory Special to Sasha. Mandy with a reverse exploder.

Logan with a fisherman’s buster to Mandy but Sonya with a spear. Carmella with a super kick to Sonya. Sonya and Carmella are the first to their feet and Sonya with a spear but Carmella with Code of Silence but Mandy breaks it up. Naomi wants a piece of Mandy and Naomi with forearms. Mandy with a knee and Naomi with springboard rear view. Peyton with a sunset flip and Billie with a bridge to pin Naomi.

Naomi and Carmella Eliminated

Billie and Peyton are surrounded

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka are the final team to enter the match.

Nia sends Mandy into the chamber and then back into the ring. Nia and Tamina stand alone in the ring. Peyton and Billie go into one of the pods to be safe from Nia and Tamina but Nia and Tamina open the pod and pull Billie and Peyton out. Nia and Tamina swing Billie and Peyton into the chamber and then Billie and Peyton are sent into the ring. Nia and Tamina with Samoan drops to pin Billie and Peyton.

The Iiconics are Eliminated

Sarah and Liv go after Nia and hit a double drop kick. Nia catches Liv but Liv with a rana and Logan with a drop kick to the back. Liv with an assisted Diamond Dust but Nia breaks up the cover. Sonya kicks Nia and Mandy with a knee. Sonya and Mandy get a near fall. Sasha and Bayley with Thesz Presses to Mandy and Sonya. Bayley with a knee to Tamina and a double knee strike from Sasha. Liv is dropped on the mat and then they hit a double hip toss slam on Sarah for a near fall.

Mandy kicks Bayley and Sasha sends Mandy into the corner for a hot shot. Bayley catapults Sonya into Mandy in the corner. Bayley puts Sonya in the ropes and Sasha does the same for Mandy and Sasha with a double knee strike. Sasha gets a near fall on Sonya. Nia knocks Sasha down with a shoulder tackle. Sarah and Liv go on top of a pod to watch while Nia sends Mandy into the chamber. Liv and Sarah with cross body presses onto Nia, Tamina, Sonya, and many. Sarah gets a near fall on Sonya. Liv iwth punches to Nia but Nia pushes Liv into the corner. Liv with kicks and she goes to the turnbuckles and then to the chamber pod but Nia grabs Liv’s ankle.

Nia with a super Samoan drop to Liv and Tamina with a superfly splash to Sarah and Liv

The Riott Squad has been eliminated

Sasha and Bayley go after Nia. Bayley with a drop toe hold to Tamina while Sasha hits a knee. Nia picks up Sasha and drops her onto the grate. Tamina sends Bayley onto the grates. Nia waits for Bayley to get up and she tries for a spear but misses and Nia goes through the chamber pod. Sonay goes after Tamina and Mandy with a kick to the back. Sasha with Meteora and Bayley with an elbow drop from the turnbuckles and everyone pins Tamina.

Tamina Sunka and Nia Jax Eliminated

All four remaining wrestlers make their way to their feet and they pair up with Mandy and Bayley on one side and Sonya and Sasha on the other. Mandy with a knee to Bayley. Mandy goes for an Implant driver but Sasha with a knee to Mandy. Sonya with a rollup for a near fall and Bayley with a knee. Sasha with a lungblower and Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex but Mandy breaks up the cover.

Mandy climbs the chamber and Bayley climbs on the other side of the pod. Sasha climbs on the other side behind Mandy and Sasha with forearms to Mandy. Sasha and Bayley send Mandy against the glass above the pod. Bayley and Sasha pick up Mandy and Sonya climbs the chamber to get on top of the pod. Bayley kicks Sonya off the chamber. Mandy kicks Bayley off the pod. Sonya spears Bayley into the support beam of the pod. Sasha checks on Bayley. Mandy sends Sasha into the pod and Mandy sets for the Implant Buster for a near fall. Mandy with another near fall.

Sasha is sent shoulder first into the ring post. Mandy holds Sasha up but Sasha moves when Sonya goes for the spear and Sonya hits Mandy. Sasha goes for Banks Statement but Sonya fights to avoid the hold for a moment and Sonya taps out.

Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks (New Champions)

After the match, Sasha Banks and Bayley are asked about making history.

Bayley says she does not know what to say. Sasha says she is so lost for words. Nobody knows how hard they fought to get these titles. They do not do this for themselves or for you, they do it for everyone on the back. This is just the beginning of more changes to come. They will do what they love and what they do best.

Your announcers for the next match are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

Miz congratulates Sasha Banks and Bayley on winning the tag titles. Miz says he wants to dedicate this match to his dad, his daughter, and his wife. Maryse joins her husband on the stge. Miz says when they had a huge announcement, they would announce it in the WWE. Miz says they have a big announcement. Maryse says they are having another baby.

Match Number Two: WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Miz and Shane McMahon versus The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso)

Jimmy and Miz start things off. They lock up and Jimmy with a side head lock. Jimmy with a shoulder tackle. Jimmy blocks a hip toss and Miz goes for Reality Check but he only hits the neck breaker. Miz goes for a figure four but Jimmy kicks Miz away. Jey tags in and Miz avoids a double super kick. Jey with an elbow and Miz with a hip toss. Miz with a clothesline into the corner and Shane tags in. Shane goes up top but Jimmy tries to stop him and Shane with kicks and a leg sweep. Shane with a forearm and sunset flip for a near fall. Shane with ‘punches’ to Jey followed by a jumping back elbow.

Miz tags in and kicks Jey and Shane with an elbow drop. Jey is clotheslined over the top rope to the floor. Miz and Shane clothesline Jimmy to the floor on the other side of the ring. Miz with kicks to Jey in the corner. Jey with a side head lock and Jimmy tags in and they hot shot Miz onto the top rope. Jey punches Miz and Jimmy sends Miz into the corner and punches Miz. Jey tags in and he hits a forearm into the corner. Jimmy tags back in and Jey with a leg sweep and then they make a wish with Miz.

Miz with elbows but Jimmy with a clothesline. Jey tags back in and and he stomps on the chest. Jey with a reverse chin lock and he keeps Miz from making the tag. Jey sends Miz into the corner and Jimmy tags in. Jimmy throws MIz’ shirt at Shane. Jimmy with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner and he mocks the Miz in the ropes. Jimmy runs into an STO from Miz. Shane and Jey tag in and Shane with punches and a jumping kick. Shane with a back body drop to Jey and Shane shuffles around Jey. Shane with a punch and then Shane with a float over DDT to Jimmy and a DDT to Jey for a near fall.

Shane puts Jimmy and Jey in the corner on the same side of the ring. Shane with a coast to coast to Jimmy. Shane goes up top for one to Jey. Shane is met with a super kick from Jey and Jey goes up top and hits a splash for a near fall when Miz breaks up the cover. Miz tags in and hits a double sledge from the turnbuckles. Miz with kicks to Jey but Jey with a Samoan drop to Miz. Jey misses the hip strike and Miz with a DDT for a near fall.

Jey rolls to the floor and hits a drop kick through the ropes. Miz adjusts the announce table. Jimmy with a suicide dive and he hits Jey when Miz moves. Miz kicks Jimmy and Miz looks around and tells Shane to get ready for a splash through the table. Shane goes up top for an elbow drop and hits the table that Jey is on. Miz puts Jimmy in the ring and Jimmy goes for an O’Connor Roll but Miz rolls through and sets for the Skull Crushing Finale. Jimmy with a super kick and he goes for the splash but Miz gets his knees up and Miz gets a near fall. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall and Jimmy with a crucifix rollup for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (new Champions)

After the match, Miz checks on Shane and helps him up.

We take a look at a scene from Fighting with My Family.

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush are talking in the back and they are asked if we are going to see a third title change tonight and whether Lio is the weak link. Lio says he knows that Finn can pin him to win the title from Lashley. They have the advantage. Finn is stepping in the ring with the top of the food chain. There is no one more dominant than them. Finn has no chance.

Your announcers for this match are Corey Graves, Michael Cole, and Renee Young.

Match Number Three: WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush versus Finn Balor

Rush starts off but he tags Lashley in. They lock up and Lashley with a knee and forearm. Balor kicks Lashley and connects with a forearm. Lashley kicks Balor in the chest and connects with a forearm. Balor with a flying forearm and then Lashley goes to the floor. Lashley with a waist lock take down and then he sends Balor into the turnbuckles. Lashley with a double thrust to the throat and a forearm to the back. Lashley chokes Balor in the corner. Lashley with an Irish whip but Balor goes to the apron and hits an enzuigiri. Rush distracts Balor and Balor goes for a sunset flip but Lashley does not go over and he stomps the chest. Lashley gets Balor up but Balor with a forearm and he gets to his feet and he back drops Bobby over the top rope to the floor. Rush trips Balor as he comes off the ropes. Balor chases Rush around the ring and Bobby picks up Balor and runs him into the ringside barrier.

Lashey runs Balor into the apron and they reutrn to the ring and Lashley with an elbow drop for a near fall. Rush tags in and kicks Balor in the ribs. Rush with punches and kicks in the corner. Balor sends Rush into the corner but Rush escapes and tags Lashley in. Lashley with a clothesline from the apron for a near fall. Lashley with a cobra clutch. Lashley gets a near fall. Rush tags in and Rush with an abdominal stretch. Balor with a hip toss to escape the hold and Rush goes into the turnbuckles. Rush with boots to Balor and he leaps over Balor to make the tag. Lashley runs Balor into the turnbuckles. Lashley with a running shoulder to the midsection.

Lashley with another shoulder to the midsection followed by a choke slam. Rush tags in when Lashley sets for a spear. Rush goes up top and misses the frog splash. Balor keeps Rush from getting to his corner. Balor grabs the leg and keeps Rush from making the tag. Balor punches Rush and knocks Lashley off the apron. Balor with a double stomp to Rush and a slingblade to Lashley. Balor with a plancha onto Rush and Lashley. Balor drop kicks Rush into the turnbuckles and Balor goes up top for the Coup de Grace and the three count.

Winner: Finn Balor (new Champion)

After the match, Lashley kicks the ropes and shows his frustration over losing the title. Bobby grabs Lio and lets him go. Lashley picks up Lio and gives him a choke slam.

Before we get to our next match, the current opponent for the Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte is asked when she found out about replacing Becky in the match at Wrestlemania. Charlotte says life is good when you are Charlotte Flair. Charlotte says she is going to Wrestlemania and she got to do what she loves and that is humiliate The Man. Becky should have learned by now because she got herself suspended from the WWE. Becky panders for your attention. She needs your cheers. Charlotte says her reflection in the mirror gives her all of the love and approval that she needs. She knows that she is the very best.

Match Number Four: WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey versus Ruby Riott

Ruby with a take down and punches. Ronda with judo throws to Ruby and Ruby goes to the floor. Ruby returns to the ring but goes into the ropes to stop Ronda. Ruby with a punch but Ronda with a hip toss and Piper’s Pit. Ronda points to the Wrestlemania sign and says Flawless victory before applying the arm bar and Ruby taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey (retains Championship)

After the match, Charlotte enters the ring. They stare each other down and Ronda looks at something coming to the ring and it is Becky Lynch in crutches. Becky gets to the ring and she puts her crutches in the ring. Becky gets up and faces off with Ronda. Becky tosses the crutch to Charlotte and hits her with the other one. Becky continues the attack while Ronda watches. Becky continues to hit Charlotte with the crutch.

Ronda picks up the other crutch and she thinks about hitting Charlotte.

Becky hits Ronda from behind when Ronda walks past Becky. Ronda tries to defend herself with the crutch but that does not work. Becky takes the crutch from Ronda and hits her with it.

Becky is escorted to the back.

Match Number Five: Baron Corbin versus Braun Strowman in a No Disqualification Match

Baron tosses his vest at Braun but Braun with a punch. Baron goes to the floor and Baron hits Braun with a kendo stick. Corbin with a kendo stick shot in the ring. Baron hits Corbin in the ribs and back with the kendo stick. Baron with another shot to the ribs. Baron puts the kendo stick in the turnbuckle pad but Baron slides under and misses a clothesline after running around the post. Braun with a punch and he grabs the kendo stick. Baron tries to get the kendo stick out of Braun’s hand and Braun breaks the kendo stick over his knee. Braun with a forearm to the chest. Braun with a running shoulder tackle against the ringside barrier.

Braun goes for another lap but Baron throws a chair at Braun and Braun catches it. Baron sends Braun into the ring steps. Baron sends Braun into the announce table and Baron hits Braun with the ring steps and then he runs the steps into Braun and Baron mocks Braun. Baron sends Braun into the ring. Baron punches Braun. Braun with a clothesline and splash into the corner. Braun with a boot to the head. Braun goes to the floor and finds a table. Braun sets it up in the corner and Braun picks up Corbin but Corbin with a rake of the eyes. Corbin comes off the turnbuckles and Braun catches Baron by the throat and power slams Baron through the table.

Drew McIntyre’s music plays and Braun decides to wait for Drew to walk to the ring instead of pinning Baron. Bobby Lashley hits Braun from behind with a steel chair and then Drew hits Braun with the chair. Bobby and Drew continue to hit Braun with chairs. Braun knocks the chairs away but Drew with a head butt and Lashley with a spear. Drew and Bobby bring the bottom portion of the steps into the ring. Drew taunts Braun and Braun grabs Drew and Lashley. Corbin hits Braun with a chair.

Tables are brought into the ring and Drew with a Claymore to Braun. The tables are stacked on top of each other. Drew and Baron pick up Braun for Lashley to power bomb Braun through the tables. Baron gets the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We go to the medical office and Miz says he is sorry and Shane tells him to relax. Miz says it is not okay. He says he is better than that. He broke a promise to his dad, to you, to his wife, and his daughter. Shane tells Miz to go home and chill out. He will see Miz on Tuesday.

Lacey Evans makes her way towards the ring but then goes to the back.

Daniel Bryan has something to say before he gets into the chamber. Daniel asks if you know what happens when a genius like him or Rowan try to enlighten the masses? They get punished. WWE Management has given you the authority. What happens now? He is first in the elimination chamber. Fickle. First in the gauntlet. FICKLE.

Rowan is being sent to the back and he wants to know why this is happening. Bryan says he does not want to be called a martyr but he is suffering for the greater good while the small minded people repeat one word over and over again. It shows that there is still hope because you still need him. The planet needs him. There is hope that the New Daniel Bryan will raise this beautiful championship and still be the WWE Champion.

Match Number Six: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan versus Kofi Kingston versus AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe versus Jeff Hardy versus Randy Orton in an Elimination Chamber Match

Starting off the match will be Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan.

Bryan goes to the grating and Joe wants Bryan to get back into the ring. Bryan refuses and Joe tells Daniel to get back in the ring. Daniel thinks about going into the ring but he thinks better of it and stays outside the ring. Daniel enters the ring and kicks Joe in the leg. Bryan with another kick to the leg. Joe blocks a kick and kicks Bryan in the back. Joe with a heel hook and Bryan gets to the ropes to get out of the hold because there are no disqualifications or rope breaks. Bryan with a chop and he goes outside the ring. Joe backs Daniel against the chamber. Joe with chops to Bryan.

Joe goes for a belly-to-back but Bryan lands on his feet. Bryan goes for a rana but Joe counters with a power bomb into a Boston Crab and then an STF. Joe then turns it into a crossface and he traps the other arm. Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan with a drop kick to the knee and he sends Joe onto the grates. Bryan with a hammer lock and he sends Joe into the pod. Bryan gets a near fall. Bryan with a chop and Joe chops back. Joe with a head butt and kicks to the chest and back. Joe with a punch and Bryan with a chop. Joe with a chop and Bryan goes down.

Joe with an Irish whip and Bryan with a drop toe hold to send Joe face first into the turnbuckles. Bryan with kicks to the chest but Bryan stops when the clock gets to zero for the next entrant.

Kofi Kingston is the next entrant.

Kofi with kicks to Bryan and Joe. Joe avoids a DDT but Kofi hits a pendulum kicks. Kofi with a splash to the back for a near fall. Bryan sends Kofi into the turnbuckles and drops Kofi on the top rope. Bryan goes to the turnbuckles and hits a knee to the back of the neck for a near fall. Joe chops Bryan and Bryan goes down and he leaves the ring. Bryan climbs onto the pod to avoid Joe. Bryan decides to watch the match from his new perch.

Kofi with forearms to Joe but Joe with a chop. Kofi leaps onto the pod and stands in front of Bryan. Kofi punches Bryan and Bryan escapes and goes to another pod. Kofi and Bryan with kicks and Joe grabs Bryan and pulls him to the floor. Kofi kicks Joe to send him to the grating. Kofi with a trust fall onto Bryan and Joe but Kofi holds his back. Kofi gets a near fall on Bryan. Kofi gets a near fall on Joe. Bryan with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle. Kofi with a jumping back elbow for a near fall. Joe kicks Jofi and Joe with a back senton onto Bryan. Joe suplexes Kofi and gets a near fall.

Joe with a forearm to Bryan and he goes to the grating to chop Bryan against the chamber.

AJ Styles is the next entrant.

Joe goes after Bryan and then Kofi. AJ clotheslines Joe. Bryan sends Styles into the turnbuckles and they exchange punches and forearms. Bryan with an Irish whip but AJ with an elbow. AJ with a springboard moonsault into a reverse DDT on Bryan and a DDT on Kofi. AJ gets a series of near falls. AJ sends Kofi into the turnbuckles. Bryan climbs the chamber while AJ hits a slingshot forearm on Joe. AJ sees Bryan on the chamber and AJ with a springboard forearm to the back of Bryan and Daniel falls to the grating. AJ with a sunset flip into a Styles Clash attempt but Kofi kicks Styles to stay out of the hold.

Styles with an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. AJ goes to the grates and he kicks and chops Joe. AJ tries to send Joe into the chamber but Joe blocks it and Joe sends AJ into the chamber and back drops AJ into the ring. Joe with a forearm to Kofi. Kofi with kicks and forearms. Joe with a Coquina Clutch. Kofi goes to the turnbuckles for leverage but Kofi can only get a near fall. Joe holds on to the Coquina Clutch and Kofi with a jaw breaker and AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm to pin Joe.

Samoa Joe Eliminated

Jeff Hardy is the next entrant

Hardy with a forearm to Styles followed by a reverse atomic drop and leg drop followed by a drop kick for a near fall. Hardy with a sit out jaw breaker to Styles and a kick to Bryan. Hardy with a sit out gourdbuster on Kofi and Jeff with Poetry in Motion onto Bryan on the grating. Hardy with a kick to Styles and AJ avoids the Twist of Fate and Styles with a Pele Kick. Bryan sends Kofi into the chamber and he sends him into the post. Styles sends Hardy against the pod. Hardy kicks Styles while they fight on the top turnbuckle and then Styles lands on the turnbuckles and hits the grating.

Bryan wraps Kofi’s arm in the chains of the chamber. Hardy with a Swanton off the pod onto Styles on the turnbuckles. Bryan with a flying knee to pin Hardy.

Jeff Hardy Eliminated

Bryan kicks Styles in the Tree of Woe and hits a drop kick to Styles. Bryan puts Kofi on the turnbuckles on top of Styles and Bryan kicks Styles. Bryan goes for a superplex on Kofi but AJ with a German superplex to Bryan while Bryan hits the superplex. Styles hangs from the turnbuckles.

The final entrant is Randy Orton.

Orton clotheslines Bryan and then he kicks Styles in the tree of woe. Orton with a clothesline to Kofi and more kicks to AJ in the corner. Orton kicks Kofi and Orton sends Kofi into Styles. Bryan with a back slide to Orton. Orton with a kick and he drops Bryan on the top rope. Kofi with a drop kick. Styles with a back breaker to Kofi. Styles with an Irish whip to Kofi and Styles is sent to the apron and Styles with a forearm. AJ sets for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton grabs Styles and hits a hanging RKO for the three count.

AJ Styles Eliminated

Kofi with a rollup for a near fall on Orton and he misses Trouble in Paradise. Kofi goes up top and Orton crotches Kofi on the turnbuckles. Orton sets for a hanging DDT and hits it. Orton twists to the mat and pounds it but he sees Bryan come at him and Orton with a power slam. Kofi with Trouble in Paradise to pin Orton.

Randy Orton Eliminated

Kofi and Bryan stand in opposite corners. Kofi limps to the center of the ring and Bryan moves to the center and they exchange punches and kicks. Kofi wants more from Bryan and Bryan obliges. Kofi misses Trouble in Paradise and Bryan with a drop kick to the knee. Bryan kicks Kofi and sets for the round kick but Kofi moves. Kofi with SOS for a near fall. Kofi misses a splash into the corner and hits the ring post. Bryan with punches. Bryan with kicks to Kofi in the corner. Bryan with a running drop kick into the corner and he hits three of them. Bryan with a fourth drop kick. Kofi with a double stomp to Bryan for a near fall.

Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Bryan goes to the grates. Kofi kicks Bryan and Bryan tries to send Kofi into the chamber but Kofi blocks it and he sends Bryan into the chamber many times. Kofi tries for a bulldog into the pod but Bryan sends Kofi into the pod. Kofi rolls into the ring and Bryan waits for Kofi to get up for the flying knee. Bryan hits the flying knee for a near fall. Bryan cannot believe that Kofi kicked out.

Bryan stands over Kofi and prepares for stomps to the head. Bryan stomps Kofi in the head and he gets a near fall. Bryan runs into Trouble in Paradise and Bryan kicks out and gets a near fall with a small package. Bryan with a LeBell Lock and Kofi goes for the ropes and Bryan releases the hold even if he did not have to. Bryan goes to the turnbuckles but Kofi with an enzuigiri. Kofi punches Bryan and Bryan goes to the pod. Kofi with a forearm to the back as he gets to the top of the pod. Kofi punches Bryan and slams Bryan’s head into the glass of the chamber. Kofi sets for a superplex from the pod but Bryan blocks it. Bryan with punches and Bryan slams Kofi’s head into the glass of the chamber.

Kofi blocks a superplex from Bryan. Kofi with a punch and Bryan goes to the turnbuckles. Kofi kicks Bryan in the head and Bryan falls to the mat. Kofi with a splash off the top of the pod but he misses when Bryan moves. Bryan pulls himself up and hits the flying knee for the three count.

Winner: Daniel Bryan (retains Championship)

After the match, Erick Rowan takes Daniel Bryan to the back.

Big E and Xavier Woods come to the ring to check on Kofi and makes sure that he can appreciate the crowd’s reaction to his performance.

We go to credits.

