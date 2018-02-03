WWE Elimination Chamber Tickets Available Now – Details

WWE issued the following:

One of sports-entertainment’s most nightmarish structures touches down in Las Vegas this February when WWE Elimination Chamber comes to the T-Mobile Arena for the very first time on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Tickets for the Raw exclusive event are available now at www.AXS.com.

Since its debut in 2002, the Elimination Chamber Match has been regarded as a combat zone unrivaled in brutality. This year will feature the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for the right to battle Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber for the Raw Women’s Championship!

What will happen this February when the Superstars of Raw bravely entry into the formidable fortress? And how will the brawl, contained inside 10 tons of unforgiving steel, alter the course of The Road to WrestleMania 34?