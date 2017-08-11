WWE Employee Looking At Odd Photos During RAW, Dakota Kai Isn’t Your Typical Girl Next Door, 2K18

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– A fan in attendance at Monday’s Raw at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada caught a WWE technician looking at photos of hands on Google Images.

– In this video, Dakota Kai talks about competing in the Mae Young Classic.

Kai, representing New Zealand, says she’s like the typical girl next door but when she gets in the ring she uses her speed and her opponents don’t see her coming. She also talks about adjusting to life in the United States and reveals she’s part-Samoan.

Regarding the video, Kai wrote on Twitter, “I’m not like most girls.. next door.” Her remark didn’t go unnoticed by Nia Jax.

– Via email, WWE is offering WWE Network subscribers 60% off WWE 2K17 for PlayStation 4 when it comes out in October.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR