WWE Episode Of Undercover Boss To Air Soon

There will be an upcoming episode of CBS’ Undercover Boss that features WWE. The series put a teaser trailer for the next season and shows a scene shot at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
This season of the show features celebrities seeking out new potential stars in their respective field. Pwinsider.com adds that the WWE episode will likely air in June or July.
These stars are going undercover for #CelebrityBoss! Find out more about Celebrity @undercover_cbs premiering May 11 at 8/7c on CBS: https://t.co/MKT2a1EsnX pic.twitter.com/sG2AEBfvSY
— CBS (@CBS) April 26, 2018