WWE Executive Bonuses Released – Triple H, Kevin Dunn Among Names Listed

WWE has released SEC filings, which included the various executives who received performance stock bonuses last year. Courtesy of PWinsider, here is the bracket:
Kevin Dunn – 52,062 (239,233)
Stephanie Levesque – 46,963 (38,507)
Paul Levesque – 43,145 (38,507)
Michelle D. Wilson – 42,770 (232,157)
George A. Barrios – 42,349 (231,780)
Michael J. Luisi – 28,398 (30,805)
Casey Collins – 23,622 (27,725)
Basil V. Devito Jr – 13,002 (16,173)
Blake Timothy Bilstad -10,994 (12,322)
Mark Kowal – 8,358 (9,627)