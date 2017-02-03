WWE Extreme Rules Pre-sale Code, HHH & Stephanie Workout Clips, Bellas Talk Farm Life (Video)

– Below is the latest episode of “Bella Family Origins” with The Bella Twins talking about how they’re farm girls at heart:

– Tickets for the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, Maryland will go on sale to the general public this weekend but the Ticketmaster pre-sale is ongoing. Passcodes are ROYALFARMS and EXTREMERULES. The pay-per-view takes place on June 4th and will be exclusive to the RAW brand.

– Below are new “Midnight Workout” videos from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:

End of the #MidnightWorkout

95s x 22 Superset

Finished with incline shoulder touch push-ups…#DoTheWork #OneDayCloser pic.twitter.com/ZhxdxK1UiV — Triple H (@TripleH) March 2, 2017