WWE Extreme Rules Results – July 14, 2019

Extreme Rules Kickoff Show

We open up with crowd shots outside the building of excited fans.

The panel is Jonathan Coachman, Beth Phoenix, Charlie Caruiso and Sam Roberts. They ran down the locker room.

They aired a video feature on The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre. The panel discussed the tag match.

Kevin Owens was interviewed backstage, previewing his match against Dolph Ziggler.

They previewed the Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley Last Man Standing match. They showed a video package on the explosion on the stage several weeks ago on Raw.

Backstage, Baron Corbin told Lacey Evans that tonight was about vindication. He talked about all the things he wanted to do with weapons to beat down Seth Rollins. He wanted to smash Seth with Lacey’s teapot. She said he would not, since there’s a perfectly good Singapore Cane with Becky Lynch’s name on it. She said they would take their titles and wreck their relationship tonight.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

They locked up and Nakamura backed Balor into the ropes. Balor shoved him away. Balor nailed a series of rights and Nakamura responded in kind. Nakamura went for a sunset flip but Balor rolled through and dropkicked him. They battled into the corner, where Balor nailed a kick that sent Nakamura to the floor. Balor hit a big tope con hilo to the outside. Back in the ring, Nakamura locked on an armbar but Balor made it to the ropes. Nakamura caught him with a front facelock. Balor nailed a Pele-like kick to Nakamura’s shoulder.

Balor made a comeback but was kicked as he charged across the ring. Nakamura worked over the champ in the corner but missed a charge and was kicked in the head. Balor went to the top for the coup de grace but Nakamura crotched him on the top. Nakamura slid under him, dropping Balor with a great looking back suplex in the process. He got into the ring and set up for the Kinshasa, but Balor caught him and and stomped him. Balor went to the top but missed the coup de grace. Nakamura attacked him, nailed the Kinshasa and scored the pin.

Your winner and new WWE Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura!

Short but solid match. A mild surprise.

They aired a video package on Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe.

The New Day spoke with the panel via split screen. They did their usual silly, fun promo and promised Kofi would retain the title tonight.

The panel ran down the lineup for the PPV.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese.

Pretty much a bummer to see them BACK on the Kickoff show when all involved deserved much better.

Gulak attacked Nese at the bell and began kicking and stomping the former champion. He tried to go for a pinfall but Nese reversed and then they faced off. They circled each other, trying to get the advantange. Nese grabbed a reverse waistlock and took Gulak to the mat. Gulak escaped but missed a clothesline and was nailed with a superkicke and a clothesline. Another sent Gulak over the top to the floor. Nese went for a pescado and landed on the apron. He cartwheeled off but was caught with a flying lariat off the apron to the floor. Great sequence!

They battled back and forth. Nese nailed a hangman’s splash to the outside on Gulak, who was hanging on the ropes. He then hit a gorgeous 450 splash but Gulak kicked up at the last second. Gulak fired back with kicks and shots to the back. Nese fired back with chops;. They were really bringing it to each other. Gulak caught Nese during a leapfrog with a sunset flip takedown, which was awesome. Gulak countered a move intoi a big powerbomb for another two count. They continued to battle until Gulak nailed a Torture Rack bomb and scored the pin.

Your winner and still Cruiserweight Champion, Drew Gulak!

Short but hard-hitting, entertaining match. Good stuff from bell to bell.

They aired a video on the Mixed Tag Match, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in an Extreme Rules match.

WWE EXTREME RULES 2019

They showed Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre walking in the back and then went to a video feature on their bout with Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre – No Holds Barred match.

They all received big separate entrances with Undertaker getting the final one. Big staredown for the longest time.

Drew and Roman started out with Drew quickly getting the advantage. He and Shane kicked away at Roman in their corner. Roman came back with a big right hand on Shane and peppered him in the corner, raining down punches. McMahon tried to run to tag out but he was pulled to the corner, where Undertaker tagged in. Huge pop for that. Undertaker worked over his arm and covered Shane for a two count. He controlled Shane, going to walk the ropes for Old School but was pulled down. Shane drilled Taker with a series of shots in the corner but Undertaker absorbed them, tossed Shane in the corner and nailed a big clothesline. He went to the ropes again, this time, walking the ropes for Old School and nailing it.

Shane was able to tag out and Drew went nose to nose with Undertaker, drilling him with a series of rights. Undertaker fired back with strikes of his own and they had a believable, physical exchange. Drew clotheslined Undertaker over the top to the floor but Undertaker landed on his feet. He pulled Drew out and nailed him with a legdrop on the apron. He brought Drew into the ring and covered him for a near fall. Roman tagged in and nailed a series of clotheslines in the corner.

Roman controlled Drew. He nailed Shane of the apron. Drew gained control and worked over Roman, scoring several two counts. McIntyre worked over Roman’s arm, controlling him on the mat, trying to force a submission.

Roman finally stunned Drew with a big backdrop. McIntyre missed a charge in the corner and hit the ringpost with his shoulder. Undertaker made the hot tag and began nailing big boots on Shane and Drew. He kicked Shane out of the ring to the floor and brought him over to the announcing table.

Everyone brawled on the floor. Drew prevented Undertaker from putting Shane through the table. Roman joined the fray. Elias hit ringside and they worked over Taker and Roman. Undertaker was placed on a table. Shane hit the flying elbow putting him through the table.

They worked over Undertaker who made a comeback and started chokeslamming everyone in sight. Drew set up for a Claymore kick but Roman speared him. Roman tossed Shane into Taker, who went for a tombstone and nailed it.

Your winners, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns!

A fun brawl that was exactly what you’d expect going in. Shane McMahon being pinned clean was a nice surprise, given how hard he’s forcefed to the audience lately.

Backstage, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins were interviewed. They are responsible for each other’s titles tonight. Rollins said they know what’s at stake. They are in Philadelphia. Lynch said Philly likes it when things get extreme. Rollins said they went walking around Philly to get ideas. They want to put a crack in Baron Corbin’s head like the Liberty Bell. It’s an Extreme Rules match. They have motivation and options. The only option they don’t have is losing.

They announced the 7/22 episode of Raw will be dubbed Raw reunion and be the biggest reunion in Raw history, showing Steve Austin, Eric Bischoff, Sgt. Slaughter, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and others listed.

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The Usos

Scott Dawson and Jey Uso went back and forth with some nice back and forth wrestling before facing off again. Dawson worked over Uso’s arm. The Usos maneuvered Dawson into the corner, tagging in and out as they controlled him. Dawson was able to tag out but Wilder and Dawson were both nailed with right hands.

The Usos went to nail a double superkick but the Revival escaped to the floor. The Usos tried to nail stereo dives but was nailed as they came through the ropes. The Usos regained control and were able to nail stereo dives on the other side of the ring.

Back in the ring, Dawson made a blind tag, allowing The Revival to gain control. Jey Uso went to the floor but was blasted and almost counted out. He returned to the ring but was nailed with a Dawson legdrop. Wilder tagged in and blasted him for a two count. They worked over Jey tagging in and out.

Jimmy tried to get into the ring and help but the referee admonished him, allowing The Revival to work over Jey in the corner. They placed Jimmy on the top rope, drilling him over and over across the chest. Dawson set up for a superplex but Uso nailed him and they each crashed into the ring with Dawson tumbling into the ropes. Jimmy made the hot tag and cleaned house. He nailed a Fall Away Slam and a hip attack on Wilder.

Wilder nailed a pop-up powerbomb for a two count. Uso nailed a corkscrew moonsault off the top and covered Dawson, who kicked up at the last minute. Dawson was sent into the Usos’ corner but nailed Jey Uso off the apron. He took control and nailed a brainbuster on Jimmy for a near fall.

The Revival nailed the old Power & Glory finisher, the Powerplex but Jimmy broke up the pinfall. He covered Wilder but Dawson broke up the pinfall. Everyone brawled in the center of the ring. The Usos superkicked them out of the ring. They went for dives but one of them was tripped by Wilder. The Revival nailed the Shatter Machine and scored the pin.

Your winners and still Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival!

Very good, old school, back and forth physical bout. Good pacing. Reminded me of a 1980s NWA tag match.

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro.

They went right at each other with uppercuts and kicks. Cesaro ducked a roundhouse kick. Black sent him to the floor and nailed a moonsault from the second turnbuckl e to the outside. When they returned to the ring, Cesaro sent him into the buckles.

Black quickly rebounded with a double knee strike and a kick to the head. Cesaro gained control and worked him over on the floor. Cesaro brought him back into the ring and drilled Black with a springboard uppercut for a two count.

Cesaro sent Black into the ring and nailed a lariat for a two count. Good match thus far. Cesaro nailed a gut wrench suplex for another two count. They battled back and forth. Black began scoring with kicks to the chest. Black tried to nail a double knee strike out of the corner but was caught and elevated into an uppercut for a two count. Cesaro peppered Black with several uppercuts. Black ducked one and scored a two count with a backslide.

Cesaro went for another springboard uppercut but Black finally scored with a big knee to the jaw in mid-air for a two count. Cesaro’s knee showed a litttle damage. Black went for a small package and scored a two count. Black snatched him in a kneebar in the center of the ring. Cesaro battled through and reversed it, turning it into a Sharpshooter. Cesaro then maneuvered him into a crossface submission. Black fought his way out and scored several two counts, then drilled Cesaro with another big knee. Good stuff. Lots of nice reversals and grappling. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.”

They battered each other with uppercuts and forearms. Cesaro scored with a series of shots and tried to go for the Giotch Neutralizer. They battled back and forth until Black nailed Black Mass and scored the pin.

Your winner, Aleister Black!

This was a really good physical bout, sort of a modern day take on Dave Finlay vs. William Regal with less brawling and more grappling. Really fun mix of strikes and grappling. A nice introduction to Black’s singles run on Smackdown.

R-Truth and Carmella were looking for Drake Maverick, putting up flyers. They came across Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. They told Truth that he was in the women’s bathroom and Truth charged away. Bliss gave Cross a t-shirt and she was touched. Street Profits saw all this and did their promos, putting over the women’s title match and the issues with Bayley. Cross said they were going to win the Smackdown Women’s title tonight and be co-champions.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross – Handicap match.

Bayley and Bliss started out with Bayley controlling her until being blasted in the back with a forearm. Cross tagged in but was nailed with a clothesline. Bayley tossed her to the floor and sent her into the guard rail, not realizing that Bliss had tagged in. Bliss nailed her as she returned and sent her into the ring steps.

This allowed Bliss and Cross to tag in and out, beating down Bayley. The Champion was stomped in the corner by Bliss. Cross nailed a suplex and cinched in a straightjacket chinlock. Bayley knocked her out of the ring and went for a sliding kick but Cross pulled the ring apron out, trapping Bayley. Bayley fought back but Bliss nailed her with a sliding kick from behind.

Bliss brought Bayley back into the ring and scored a series of near falls. Bliss controlled Bayley for a long time, but the champ kept getting her shoulder up and kicking out. Bliss rebounded off the ropes but was caught with a clothesline. Bayley nailed a dive to the outside on Cross. She worked over Bliss but Cross tagged herself in.

Bayley fought off both challengers and locked up Cross in an inverted figure four. Bliss charged to break it up but missed and Bayley locked her in a Crossface at the same time. Cool spot. Bliss bit her on the hand to break it. Cross remained trapped and just as she looked to be ready to tap, Bliss hit the ring and attacked Bayley. Cross nailed a tornado DDT for another near fall.

Bliss went to the top and attempted Twisted Bliss but Bayley pulled her knees up. Cross tried to come off the top but was nailed with a knee. Bayley nailed the flying elbowsmash and scored the pin on Cross.

Your winner and still Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley!

Solid match.

Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley – Last Man Standing match.

They began brawling on the floor before the bell. Once they entered the ring, WWE rang the bell. Strowman sent Lashley into the corner and nailed a big Avalanche. He was counted down but rolled out of the ring and landed on his feet, breaking the count. Strowman went to the floor and charged around the ring with a big shoulderblock. He went back around the ring but this time, Lashley speared him on the floor.

Lashley trashed him on the floor and sent him into the ringpost on the floor. Lashley blasted him with the ring steps. They battled into the crowd and up the stairs towards the second level of the arena with Lashley beating on Strowman. They battled into the mezzanine area of the building. Strowman was almost counted out but returned to his feet. Strowman was sent into a wall that was erected for renovation in the arena.

Strowman made it to his feet but Lashley engaged him again with right hands. He attempted to suplex Strowman near a concession stand but Braun reversed and sent him into the wall. They battled back through an entrance tunnel, returning to the arena.

They returned to the floor, where Lashley was wiped out with a running shoulderblock. Lashley was almost counted out. Strowman grabbed him for a powerslam but Lashley slipped off and speared Braun through the guard rail into the ringside area. Strowman and Lashley were counted down but made it to their feet at the count of eight.

Lashley charged around the ring and knocked Strowman under one of the announcing tables. Lashley then shoved the table over him. Strowman pulled himself out from under the furniture and got up at nine. Strowman and Lashley battled back into the crowd. Lashley dove off the guard rail and charged but was sent airborne, Strowman throwing Lashley into the international announcing area in a crazy scene. The crowd chanted, “ECW.” Lashley somehow survived.

The two continued to make their way around the ringside section with Strowman holding his mid-section. Strowman drilled Lashley with a big kick. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.” Lashley dared him to do it again and Strowman kept drilling him. Lashley kept taunting him. They battled up the stairwell of the arena again. Lashley shoved a fan into Strowman.

They battled towards an area that was about halfway up the back of the arena. They ran off fans in the row. Braun nailed him with a chair. Lashley was worked over. Strowman powerslammed Lashley off an alcove into a box that was set up underneath it. The referee began counting as fans chanted “ECW.” At eight, Braun broke through the wall of the box like a superhero, leaving Lashley to be counted down.

Good stuff!

Your winner, Braun Strowman!

Really entertaining brawl. It felt like Braun had accomplished something when this was over.

Charlie Caruso interviewed AJ Styles, who was with the Club. He said that losing to Ricochet didn’t make him reunite with the Club. He said Ricochet will be a great star but he was just the first in the way. He said he will take the U.S. title tonight and that will be “Too Sweet.”

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Heavy Machinery.

Xavier and Bryan went back and forth with some nice paced action until Woods nailed a rolling elbow. Tucker tagged himself in and worked over Xavier, who came back with a head scissors takedown. Rowan tagged himself in and steamrolled through Xavier for a two count. Bryan and Rowan worked over Woods. Bryan locked him up and worked over his knees while ripping at his face. Rowan nailed a Pumphandle backbreaker.

Otis was able to tag in and cleaned house on Bryan with all sorts of power spots. He nailed the Caterpillar on Bryan. He and Tucker nailed their finisher on Bryan, who kicked out. Big E nailed a belly to belly but Tucker pulled his knees up during a big splash attempt. Otis tagged in and they nailed a suplex/flying bodypress combination on Big E for a two count.

On the floor, Rowan wiped out Woods with a big bodypress. Bryan nailed the flying knee off the apron. Big E clotheslined Rowan over the top to the floor, then speared Bryan through the ropes to the floor. This left Otis alone in the ring. He teased a dive but instead went to the outside of the apron and dove down from there. Tucker nailed a bodypress off the top to the floor.

Heavy Machinery nailed the Compactor on Big E but Xavier broke it up. Rowan grabbed them both with Iron Claws but they battled him off. They overwhelmed him with a series of Avalanches in the corner. Rowan was placed atop the ropes. They built to a big Tower of Doom spot. Big E went for a superplex on Rowan and nailed it but Bryan had tagged in. Bryan nailed the flying headbutt on Big E and locked on the LeBell Lock. Big E fought to the ropes but Bryan tied him up even worse. Big E finally dragged himself to the ropes but there was no DQ.

Bryan beat the hell out of Big E with kicks to the chest. Big E got angrier and made it to his feet, daring Bryan to strike him. Bryan did and it only enraged him; setting the stage for a massive clothesline that sent Bryan inside out. Woods tagged in and they nailed the Midnight Hour, scoring the pinfall.

Your winners and new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The New Day!

A really well put together, entertaining tag team bout.

Paul Heyman came out and cut a promo, saying that he wasn’t going to let there be an extreme show in Philadelphia. He said Brock was here and could be cashing in tonight and it would be a spoiler that he’s going to leave with the WWE title or the Universal title. He said to tell that here, he’d have to be a stupid SOB, so you have to ask if he’s telling them the truth or he’s Paul Heyman. Usual good job from Heyman.

WWE United States Champion Ricochet vs. AJ Styles.(with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

Anderson and Gallows attacked Ricochet as he was going to pose during his entrance. Ha! I love it. They beat him down until the referee got involved and he wouldn’t ring the bell until Ricochet was ready. Styles worked him over but was nailed with a big dropkick. Ricochet had some nice offense early. Styles was dropkicked to the floor. Ricochet nailed a shooting star shoulderblock to the floor off the apron. The Club distracted Ricochet, allowing Styles to nail him from behind.

Styles brought him back into the ring, where he worked over the United States Champion with chops. He drilled Ricochet into the corner, sending him upside down, then nailing a big backbreaker. Styles worked over Ricochet. The Champ made a comeback and scored several two counts. Styles drilled Ricochet over his own knees. They battled back and forth. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Ricochet ducked. Styles rolled through. Ricochet was caught. AJ went for the Styles Clash but Ricochet slipped out with a rana into a pinfall attempt for a two count.

The battered each other as the fans went back and forth with dueling chants in Philadelphia. Styles placed him on the ropes. Ricochet tried to fight him off but Styles got the better of their exchange. Ricochet nailed a shooting star press into the ring but Karl Anderson made sure that Styles’ foot was under the ropes, breaking the pinfall attempt. Ricochet went to the ropes but Gallows nailed him. Styles nailed the Styles Clash off the ropes on the unconscious Ricochet and scored the pin.

Your winner and new WWE United States Champion, Ricochet!

A good match that balanced in-ring action with strengthening the Styles heel turn/Club reunion. They did a good job of serving each master.

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler slapped Owens, who kicked him, hit the stunner and pinned him.

Your winner, Kevin Owens!

Owens said that he stands by what he said on Smackdown. He fully expected to get here tonight and get suspended or fired. The truth is, if Shane McMahon hadn’t been in the ring with The Undertaker, that’s probably what would have happened. He knows he speaks for everyone when he says, Shane McMahon can kiss my a** and go straight to hell.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe.

Kingston nailed a dropkick but ate a clothesline and was beaten down in the corner. Joe beat down Kofi with chops and strikes. She swept the knee and it looked EVIL. Kingston fired back but was caught and choked against the ropes. The story was Kofi would start to build up some momentum but after a few shots, Joe would shoot it down and be back in control.

Joe menaced and controlled Kofi, snapping his fingers and then locking them between the two portions of the steel steps, stomping on it. He asked Kofi, “Who was number one now?” in reference to Kofi flipping him the bird. He asked Kofi what he had for him now. Kofi again gave him the finger. Joe attacked him but Kingston nailed a leaping clothesline.

Joe sent Kofi into the corner but the WWE Champion caught himself and nailed a flying bodypress off the ropes for a two count. Joe worked over Kofi but was caught with an SOS for a two count. Kofi tried to set up for Trouble in Paradise but was snatched into the Coquina Clutch. Kofi tried to escape by climbing the buckles but was smashed down.

Kofi caught Joe with Trouble in Paradise and scored the pin.

Your winner and still WWE Champon, Kofi Kingston!

Solid match but you didn’t get the idea the audience believed the title was at stake. The work itself was very good and Joe is a great heel.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins & Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in an Extreme Rules match. Both Championships on the line.

Becky and Lacey started out. Corbin entered the ring but Seth jumped in. They battled. Singapore canes got involved as the champs beat the living hell out of the challengers. They went to the outside, where the Champs nailed stereo sliding kicks. Back in the ring, Corbin took control and nailed Rollins across the back with a steel chair. They battled in the ring. Corbin nailed a DDT on a chair for a two count. Becky is trying hard to get what sounds like an apathetic audience to get into the crowd and rally behind Rollins.

Lacey tagged in and went for a chair. Becky got one of her own and charged. Lacey dropped the chair which smacked Becky in the face. Lynch lit her up with the chair. They battled into the ring, where Lynch bulldogged her into an open chair. Becky nailed an exploder onto several chairs laid out in the ring. Lynch, with a goose egg rising on her face, nailed a legdrop on a chair for a two count. She went back to the top but Corbin pulled Evans out of the way. Rollins threw a chair at Corbin. Lynch hit a missile dropkick on Corbin.

Lacey took out Lynch and scored a moonsault for a two count. Evans had a bloody lip from the physicality in the match. Evans missed the Woman’s Right. Becky went for the Disarmher but was rolled up by Evans for a two count. Rollins and Becky set up a table outside the ring. They set up a second table next to it in the aisle. Corbin cut off Rollins and dropped him across the announcer’s table. He brought several Singapore Canes into the ring. He handed one off to Evans. The two of them worked over Seth with cane shots.

Lacey and Baron nailed double chokeslams in stereo but Rollins and Lynch kicked out at two. The Champions were pulled out into the entrance aisle They attempted to double suplex Rollins through the table but Lynch made the save and the champs reversed the suplex attempt. Corbin and Evans were suplexed onto the steel ramp leading to the ring. Corbin and Evans were placed on the tables on the floor. Lynch nailed a back senton splash through one table on Evans. Rollins nailed a frog splash through the other on Corbin. Cool visual.

Back in the ring, Corbin naioled Deep Six out of nowhere on Rollins but Lynch broke it up. Corbin nailed Lynch with End of Days, which got a huge heel reaction. Rollins lost it and began beating the hell out of Corbin with the cane. He then began beating the hell out of him with a chair. Rollins nailed the curb stomp. Evans walked out. Rollins nailed another, then a third for the pin.

Your winners and still champions Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch!

Brock Lesnar’s music hit and out came Brock and Paul Heyman. Lesnar hit a pair of German suplexes. Heyman cashed it in. They rang the bell. Lesnar nailed the F5 and Brock scored the pin.

Your winner and new WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar!

Credit: PWInsider.com