WWE Fans Frustrated With Women’s Division

WWE fans recently started a #GiveWomenAChance campaign on Twitter. The hashtag ended up reaching the #1 trend for a brief period in the United States.
Fans brought up a lack of a 2nd Evolution PPV event as well as the overall state of the division.
WE DID IT #GiveWWEWomenAChance is trending No.1 don't stop tweeting until WWE WOMEN have seen it pic.twitter.com/SvA80hNbdx
— Nerdgirl🐣 (@KerrbearIsAGawd) July 23, 2019
Give them storylines outside of a title.
Give them longer than 3 minutes of screen time.
Give them equality to do their dream at ANY ppv.
Give the legends their time in the spotlight.
Give them respect for their tag division.#GiveWWEWomenAChance pic.twitter.com/TK0DByGbGp
— Starr 🤠 (@BayleysAStarr) July 23, 2019