WWE Fans Frustrated With Women’s Division

WWE fans recently started a #GiveWomenAChance campaign on Twitter. The hashtag ended up reaching the #1 trend for a brief period in the United States.

Fans brought up a lack of a 2nd Evolution PPV event as well as the overall state of the division.

WE DID IT #GiveWWEWomenAChance is trending No.1 don't stop tweeting until WWE WOMEN have seen it pic.twitter.com/SvA80hNbdx — Nerdgirl🐣 (@KerrbearIsAGawd) July 23, 2019