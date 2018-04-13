WWE Fans Should Expect A Long Greatest Royal Rumble Show

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network.

For those who are wondering, the show is scheduled to be a five-hour event, excluding the Kickoff show, based on current advertising from Sky Box Office in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Kickoff Show airs from 11am Eastern on the WWE Network with the main show to begin as mentioned above at Noon Eastern.

Here is the updated card:

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Universal Title Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Singles Match: John Cena vs. Triple H

Casket Match: The Undertaker vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Wyatt/Hardy or the Revival

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: TBA vs. TBA

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Bludgeon Brothers © vs. The Usos

WWE Title Match: TBA vs. TBA