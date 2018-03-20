WWE Fans Should Expect Long Run Time For WrestleMania, Two Stars Praise Mark Henry

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Braun Strowman and Lance Storm gave high praise to Mark Henry after it was announced that Henry is going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. They wrote the following on Twitter:

– For those who are wondering, the rumor going around is that WWE officials plan for WrestleMania 34 to run six and a half hours with a two-hour pre-show. WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network.

