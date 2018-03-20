WWE Fans Should Expect Long Run Time For WrestleMania, Two Stars Praise Mark Henry

– Braun Strowman and Lance Storm gave high praise to Mark Henry after it was announced that Henry is going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. They wrote the following on Twitter:

Over the moon to find out @TheMarkHenry is being inducted into the #WWEHOF Mark is the reason I am a @WWE superstar and I will forever be thankful and indebted to him for putting his name on the line to get me a look!!!!! #ThankYouMark https://t.co/z4Qlx2mYt4 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2018

True story: Mark Henry offered to fly to Calgary and answer the door when my daughter brought boys home for the first time. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 20, 2018

– For those who are wondering, the rumor going around is that WWE officials plan for WrestleMania 34 to run six and a half hours with a two-hour pre-show. WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network.