WWE Fastlane Card For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Fastlane pay-per-view coverage from Milwaukee beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Kickoff Pre-show
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

