WWE Fastlane Location Set, Early 2019 PPV Schedule

The Fastlane PPV event will be returning on March 10th, 2019 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The same arena hosted the Fastlane PPV back in 2016. PWinsider.com and F4Wonline recently confirmed the news.

Regarding the schedule of pay-per-view events for the company in 2019, it kicks off with the Royal Rumble event on Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona at Chase Field.

Next up is the Elimination Chamber PPV that will take place on February 17th, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This building recently held a set of events on Survivor Series weekend in 2017.

WWE has already confirmed that WrestleMania 35 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium.