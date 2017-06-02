WWE Fastlane Match Announced
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is the first official match for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The match was made by RAW General Manager Mick Foley on Monday night’s RAW.
Fastlane takes place on March 5th from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This will be the final RAW brand pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33.
Wish GRANTED by #RAW GM @RealMickFoley, as @BraunStrowman will go one-on-one with @WWERomanReigns at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/8zvPeaZOVV
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017