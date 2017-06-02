fastlane

WWE Fastlane Match Announced

Published On 02/06/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is the first official match for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The match was made by RAW General Manager Mick Foley on Monday night’s RAW.

Fastlane takes place on March 5th from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This will be the final RAW brand pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author