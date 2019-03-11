WWE Fastlane Results – March 10, 2019

Your host is Jonathan Coachman and he is joined by Beth Phoenix, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts.

They run through the card for tonight’s pay per view.

We take a look at what is going on related to the Raw Women’s Championship with a video package.

Coach reminds us that Becky will not be able to main event Wrestlemania if she loses tonight. Coach comments on what Becky said about having nothing to lose.

Beth says Becky said she has nothing to lose and this is her dream to be in the main event of Wrestlemania. Becky has had a rough time lately with injuries and being held down. She has two competitors in her way. She has all of the odds against her but she is hungry. Sam says Becky has everything to lose. She is as vulnerable as she has ever been. Coach suggests that Becky not at 100 percent is at this level. David says everything Becky has gone through leads to tonight. She has to win or it all goes away. David says that Becky made a bad decision to sign the hold harmless agreement looking at it as a lawyer, but as a competitor it is the right thing.

Coach brings up Charlotte not wanting to have to deal with Becky and Charlotte at Wrestlemania. Sam says that Charlotte has nothing to lose because she is going to wrestle at Wrestlemania regardless of the result.

Coach moves on to the Women’s Tag Title match.

We hear Sasha’s comments after winning.

Coach brings up having to face Nia and Tamina.

They are interrupted by the Iiconics. Billie is shocked that Bayley and Sasha Banks are at Fastlane because they have not seen them. Sam points out that they are on Raw every week. Peyton says they have not appeared on Smackdown. Coach asks if they are calling out Sasha and Bayley. Coach asks if they would call out Nia and Tamina if they win. Billie says that question does not have to be brought up. Peyton says they are the future. Billie says the future is Iiconic.

Coach asks for a prediction for tonight’s match. Both of them are picking Sasha and Bayley.

Coach moves on to the Smackdown Women’s Championship and the recent victory over Asuka in a non-title match.

Sam says he did not think that Mandy could be a credible threat for the title at this point but after the last few weeks, he thinks she could be. Beth says this could be her moment.

Kayla Braxton is in the back and she is with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Mandy is asked if her wins were due to chicanery and Asuka is more motivated. Mandy says that Asuka attacked them last week so Mandy is in Asuka’s head. Asuka is looking for any advantage. Mandy says it will be a long shot for Asuka to win. Sonya says that Mandy now has the edge.

EC3 stops by and he says Mandy’s name. He says he is between Raw and Smackdown and he is a hot commodity.

Sonya says we wait months to hear him speak and that is it? Sonya says that Mandy was not put on this Earth to flirt with a human tanning bed. Sonya tells EC3 to take a hike.

We go to footage from WWE.com of Carmella trying to start a Petition to get R Truth a rematch. Zelina Vega says it is a no for her. You lost the title and now you have a clipboard. Zelina tells Truth to give up. After Almas is done with Rey Mysterio, he will go after the United States Title. Carmella reminds Vega that it was Almas who got pinned.

Samoa Joe stops by and he calms them down. He says he is the United States Champion and he will continue to be champion. If anyone has a problem, they can come to him and he will put them and their problems to sleep. Joe signs the petition.

We have a new match added to Fastlane and it will be for the US Title.

We take a look at the Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match.

Christian joins the panel and he compares Sam to Bob Ross and he says he has had more championships than David had matches.

Christian is asked about coming home to perform and its effect on Miz. Christian says it is a distraction he does not need. Christian says if you wonder why Miz is annoying, look at his dad. Sam asks why is Miz looking for his father’s approval and Shane’s approval? Christian says he knows about tag team championships and it is all about chemistry. The Usos have chemistry since the womb and that is not the case with Shane and Miz.

We take a look at the Raw Tag Team Championship.

We go to comments from Ricochet and Aleister Black. Ricochet says our lives are dictated by moments. He talks about coming to the WWE. He gets to create a new moment in his first PPV match. He always dreamt of being a WWE champion. Aleister says that people fear the unknown. With every victory they have, the fear manifests in the Raw and Smackdown locker rooms. This is destiny choosing them to win the Raw Tag Team Championships tonight. One will fly and one will strike. Everyone else will fade to black.

We move on to the WWE Champoinship and a look at how Kofi’s dream was dashed by Vince McMahon.

Coach wonders what will Kevin Owens bring to the table. AJ Styles joins the panel. AJ is asked about Kofi Kingston and how things were taken from him. AJ says it was a mistake to do that to Kofi. Kofi fought through a gauntlet to earn his spot and he earned his right to face Daniel Bryan. Sam asks AJ about Kevin Owens’ comments and whether he is a liar or a hypocrite. AJ says he has no love lost with Kevin. AJ says it is Kofi’s time. People are screaming for Kofi to get into the ring with Daniel Bryan. AJ says Daniel is very good at what he does and he has taken it to a different level because he will do whatever it takes to keep the title.

Sam asks AJ what happened. AJ says you cannot always be on the top and others have earned the opportunity. AJ is not going to stay there because he is a former champion.

Coach asks about Randy Orton. AJ says that Randy is a bully and he is trying to bully AJ. Christian says that Randy is methodical and can get inside your head without even knowing. AJ says it will take more to get in his head. He will deal with Randy when he has to.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Kevin Owens. Kevin is asked about having a title match after not knowing which brand he would be on a few weeks ago. Kevin asks if the controversy is him in the match instead of Kofi? Ask Vince McMahon about that. Kofi deserves an opportunity at the title, but Kevin says he will not turn down a title match and a chance to make his life better and make his family’s life better. He watched Daniel Bryan talk down to everyone for five months and everyone wants to punch Daniel in his stupid face and he gets to do it tonight. He will take the title and . . .

We see The New Day. Kofi says he has no problem with Kevin. Tonight is your night and tonight is your moment. Kofi wishes Kevin good luck. Kevin says that means a lot and to know that is how Kofi feels makes it so much better. They shake hands.

Kevin wishes Xavier and Big E luck in their tag match.

A production assistant asks Kofi to come to the office about the WWE Championship Match.

Match Number One: Big E and Xavier Woods versus Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev (with Lana)

Nakamura and Woods start things off. They lock up and Nakamura with a waist lock but Woods with a wrist lock. Nakamura with a reversal and knee to the midsection. Nakamura with forearms. Woods floats over on an Irish whip and Woods with a head scissors take down and he gets a near fall. Nakamura with a round kick to the head as Rusev distracts Woods. Rusev tags in and gets a near fall. Rusev with a series of kicks to the back. Nakamura tags in and he kicks Woods in the midsection.

Nakamura with more kicks to the ribs and leg. Rusev tags in and he punches Woods. Rusev with shoulders in the corner. Rusev with a bear hug. Nakamura tags in and Rusev with a knee and Nakamura with an enzuigiri for a near fall. Nakamrua with a front face lock as we see Miz talking to his dad talking about his match and how it is starting off the pay per view. Shane says he expects Miz’ dad to be the good luck charm to win it all again. Nakamura with a knee and he sends Woods into the turnbuckles. Rusev tags in and Rusev puts Woods on the turnbuckles and punches him. Rusev sets for a superplex but Woods blocks it and sends Rusev to the mat.

Woods with a missile drop kick and both men are down. Big E and Nakamura tag in and Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes and then Big E avoids a clothesline and hits a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E does some gyrating and then he hits the Warrior Splash. Big E gets Nakamura up for a Big Ending but Nakamura counters into a guillotine. Big E powers out of the hold and tosses Nakamura away. Big E sets for the spear through the ropes and Nakamura with a knee. Nakamura with kicks from the apron and he pulls Big E onto the middle rope. Nakamura with an axe kick and he goes up top. Nakamura with a jumping side kick from the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Woods makes the tag and Woods with an enzuigiri and a tornado DDT to Nakamura. Rusev with a round kick and he gets a near fall on Woods. Rusev puts Woods on the turnbuckles and punches Woods. Woods kicks Rusev and leaps over Rusev. Rusev blocks a Victory Bomb and turns it into a wheelbarrow suplex for a near fall. Nakamura tags in and they hit an assisted suplex. Nakamura with a flying knee for a near fall. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Woods with a rollup for a near fall. Big E tags in and they hit the UranagE and lungblower combination on Nakamura. They take care of Rusev and set for Up Up Down Down but Lana crotches Woods. Nakamura with a kick to BIg E and Rusev tags in. Nakamura is sent to the apron but Rusev with a Machka Kick but Woods breaks up the cover.

Woods sends Nakamura over the top rope to the floor. Woods is sent to the apron but he drops down and Rusev goes over the top rope. Woods with a plancha but Nakamura and Rusev hit a double choke slam. Rusev gets a near fall on Woods. Rusev prepares for the Accolade and he applies it on Woods. Woods tries to get to the ropes and Nakamura pulls the ropes away from Woods. Big E sends Nakamura into the timekeeper’s area. Woods with an inside cradle for a near fall. Rusev misses a splash into the corner and Big E tags in. They set for Up Up Down Down and hit it for the three count.

Winners: Big E and Xavier Woods

We go to the panel for thoughts about The Shield’s match. Christian talks about the big story of the return of Roman Reigns. Sam says Roman is dumb for coming back this way. Dean is not coming back. Coach says that this could just be a good feeling.

They run through picks for the matches. David Otunga thinks that Ricochet and Black can win.

Welcome to Fastlane. We are in Cleveland, Ohio.

Match Number One: WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) versus Shane McMahon and The Miz

Shane and Jimmy start things off. Shane goes for a kick but it misses its mark. Shane with a jab and arm drag followed by another arm drag. Shane with a side Russian leg sweep and he tags Miz in. Shane with punches and then Miz with some punches. They go back and forth and Jimmy is able to get to his corner and Jey tags in. Miz with a punch and he gets a near fall. Miz with a chop. Jey with an Irish whip and Miz with a back heel kick and sunset flip for a near fall. Shane tags in and Shane with a Hart Attack for a near fall. Shane with kicks and punches in the corner followed by a back elbow.

Jimmy tags in and hits a flying forearm. Jimmy with head butts to the collarbone and he gets a near fall. Jey tags in and they make a wish on Shane. Jey with punches and a kick to Shane. Jey with a rear chin lock. Jey with a front face lock. Jey with a jumping round kick for a near fall. JImmy tags in and he knocks Miz off the apron. Jimmy with a kick to Shane. Jimmy with a reverse chin lock. Jimmy with a fist drop and Jey tags in and hits a diving head butt for a near fall. Shane with a DDT on Jey and both men are down. Jimmy and Miz tag in and Miz with a springboard double sledge and a flapjack. Miz with kicks in the corner.

Miz with a running double knee strike followed by a second one. Miz with a running clothesline into the corner and then he kicks Jey on the apron. Miz with a sunset flip for a near fall. Jimmy is sent over the top rope to the floor. Miz goes up top and hits a cross body onto Jimmy and Jey and his father approves. Miz avoids a spinning heel kick and Miz wtih a DDT for a near fall. Miz misses a kick and Jimmy with a rollup. Jey makes the tag and they hit an alley oop Samoan drop for a near fall. Jey sets for the running hip strike but Miz gets to his feet. Jey avoids a Skull Crushing Finale. Jey tags in and they hit a double super kick as Miz comes off the turnbuckles but Shane breaks up the cover. Shane with punches to Jey but Jey gets Shane up and Jimmy hits a swinging neck breaker. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale on Jey and the referee takes too long to help Shane to the apron and Miz can only get a near fall.

Miz with a knee to the hamstring and he sets for the figure four but Miz is sent into the ring post shoulder first. Jey tags in and he gets Miz on his shoulders. Jimmy is crotched when MIz sends Jey into the turnbuckles. Miz with a rollup on Jey for a near fall. Miz sends Jey to teh apron but Jey with an enzuigiri. Jey goes up top and Miz with a punch. Jey drops Miz on the top rope as Jey goes to the floor. Shane goes up top and sets for a Coast to Coast on Jimmy. Jey goes up top and he dares Shane to do it. Shane hits Jey with a drop kick to stop a splash by Jey.

Miz goes up top and and goes for a frog splash but Jey gets his knees up and Jey with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winners: The Usos (retain championship)

After the match, Miz and Shane discuss their loss but they are still on the same page. Miz raises Shane’s hand and Shane does the same for miz. Miz hugs his dad. They both raise Miz’ dad’s hand.

Shane attacks Miz from behind and kicks and punches him. Shane grabs George by the throat and then he punches Miz and applies a triangle.

We see Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley in the back and they mock the Shield. Drew says the Shield ride again one more time to be broken by his hands. Baron says they have been dominating Raw while the Shield has had their problem. Bobby says the fight brought them together, but this fight ends it all. Drew says the Shield had to be put together kicking and screaming. This will be an embarrassing loss at the hands of the dominating force in WWE.

Elias is in the ring and he has a song. He sings about Cleveland’s own Miz getting his ass kicked by Shane McMahon. Elias sings the Miz is not going to age well based on the way his dad looks. Elias sings about leaving Cleveland to go to LA to hang with Lebron.

We take a look at what happened during the Kickoff Show when Kofi was summoned to the McMahon’s office.

Match Number Two: WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka versus Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)

They lock up and Mandy with a wrist lock but Asuka with a reversal and snap mare. Asuka with a kick and side head lock. Mandy pulls Asuka by the hair and takes Asuka down but Asuka goes for a heel hook. Mandy gets to the ropes. Mandy sends Asuka to the apron but Asuka with a kick and then Asuka sees Sonya on the floor. Mandy with a front face lock as she pulls Asuka in from the apron. Asuka with an ankle lock and Sonya distracts Asuka.

Asuka with an O’Connor Roll and Mandy with a knee after Sonya distracts Asuka again. Mandy gets a near fall. Mandy with punches. Mandy with a suplex for a near fall. Mandy with an abdominal stretch into a front face lock. Asuka blocks a suplex and Asuka with a waist lock and octopus. Sonya looks under the ring for something and Mandy escapes the hold and gets a near fall. Mandy with a forearm and she pie faces Asuka. Asuka with a chop and more strikes. Mandy with an Irish whip but Asuka with a missile drop kick.

Asuka with strikes to Mandy and Asuka blocks a kick and Asuka with a back heel kick. Asuka with a running hip into the corner followed by a German suplex. Asuka with a sliding knee for a near fall. Asuka with kicks to the back but she misses a hip attack in the ropes. Mandy with a jumping knee for a near fall. Mandy sets for the Implant Buster but Asuka blocks it and hits a pop up knee. Asuak with forearms and Mandy gets a kendo stick from under the ring. Asuka misses a round kick and Mandy trips on the ring skirt and Asuks with a spinning back heel kick for the three count.

Winner: Asuka (Retains Championship)

Big E and Xavier Woods are in the back and they see Kofi Kingston. Kofi says he is still waiting to talk to The McMahon. Big E and Xavier go into the office and we see Vince McMahon on the phone.

Vince says he has been waiting for Kofi for an hour.

Xavier says Kofi has been waiting for 11 years. You wanted matches with the highest caliber of competition. That has been in front of you for 11 years. Big E does not want Vince to take this opportunity from Kofi. Listen to the people. Big E suggests they make it a triple threat.

Vince says the WWE Championship Match will be a Triple Threat Match and Big E and Xavier are banned from ringside.

Match Number Three: Kofi Kingston versus The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro)

Sheamus and Cesaro attack Kofi and Sheamus sends Kofi into the turnbuckles. Cesaro punches Kofi and irish whips Kofi. Kofi floats over and Sheamus is sent into the ring post. Kofi with punches to Cesaro and Sheamus with a forearm. Sheamus and Cesaro with a double single leg crab on Kofi. Cesaro with a European uppercut and Kofi is sent to the floor. Cesaro with a gutwrench onto the ringside barrier. Sheamus and Cesaro with forearms to Kofi. Sheamus is sent into the ring post by Kofi and Kofi sends Cesaro into the ring. Kofi goes up top and he hits a forearm to Sheamus on the apron. Kofi goes up top and is met with a Eurpoean uppercut from Cesaro. Cesaro picks up Kofi for a power bomb and Sheamus adds a clothesline from the turnbuckles.

Cesaro holds Kofi for a Brogue kick from Sheamus. Cesaro pulls Kofi up when the referee starts to count. Cesaro holds Kofi up and Big E and Xavier Woods make their way to the ring but Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura stop them. Rusev with a Machka Kick to Woods and Nakamura with Kinshasa to Big E. Sheamus and Cesaro hit a spike White Noise for the three count.

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

We go to the back for Sasha Banks and Bayley. Bayley says that Kofi inspires them and tells him not to stop fighting. They are asked if they are the underdogs against Nia and Tamina. Bayley says they proved that they are lethal, but if they are underdogs after what they have done so be it. Sasha says they have worked too hard for this. Sasha says they want to be the greatest Tag Team Champions. Bayley says they are going to defend the titles against anyone.

Elias is back in the ring.

This time his song is about the New Day. He compares Kofi to the Miz. Elias then reminds everyone that he is from Pittsburgh.

We see what happened when Shane McMahon decided to attack Miz in front of his father George.

Shane McMahon is asked about his actions. Shane has no comment and goes back into his dressing room.

Match Number Four: WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) versus Bobby Roode and Chad Gable versus Aleister Black and Ricochet

Black and RIcochet punch Dawson while Gable and Roode deal with Wilder. Gable and Roode are sent to the floor and then Black with a springboard into a seated position while Ricochet does the springboard into a Superhero Landing.

Gable with a single leg take down into a waist lock on Ricochet. Gable with another waist lock take down. Ricochet lands on his feet on a German suplex. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and drop kick. Wilder tags in and Ricochet with a head scissors to Gable. Dawson tags in and he hits a suplex on Ricochet for a near fall. Dawson with a back elbow to Ricochet and he sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles and chops him. Dawson with kicks in the corner. Dawson gets Ricochet on his shoulders and he drops Ricochet chest first onto Wilder’s knee. Wilder with a European uppercut.

Gable tags in and he suplexes Ricochet and gets a near fall. Gable with a key lock on Ricochet. Ricochet with a jaw breaker to Gable and Dawson tags in and he stops Ricochet from making the tag. Dawson drops Ricochet on the top rope and hits a leg drop followed by an elbow drop and head butt. Dawson with a backdrop driver for a near fall. Ricochet with a snap mare and he connects with an elbow to Dawson and then he punches Wilder. Ricochet kicks Dawson away and hits a rolling drop kick. Roode and Black tag in and Black with a running forearm and back elbow. Black kicks Gable. Black sends Roode into Wilder and then he takes Roode down with a leg sweep.

Black with a quebrada to Roode. Black pulls Rood up for Black Mass but he hits Dawson instead. Roode with a spinebuster on Black. Gable tags in and he goes for a moonsault but lands on his feet. Gable with an elbow to Black and Black with a kick. Ricochet tags in and Black with Meteora to Roode. Gable goes for Chaos Theory on Black but Wilder tags in and hits a splash. Ricochet with a shooting star press onto Wilder for a near fall when Roode breaks up the cover.

Ricochet sends Roode to the floor. Dawson tags in and he runs into a boot from Ricochet. Wilder goes over the top rope to the floor. Ricochet goes to the turnbuckles and Gable is kicked away. Dawson punches RIcochet and then Ricochet slaps Dawson on the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a Frankensteiner off the turnbuckles onto everyone on the floor. Ricochet brings Dawson into the ring. Ricochet goes up top and Roode sends Black into the ringside barrier. Ricochet with a plancha over the ring post onto Roode but Gable makes the tag. Gable with a cross body and Dawson rolls through and gets a near fall. Gable with a rollup for a near fall. Gable is dropped on the top rope and Dawson and Wilder hit Shatter Machine for the three count.

Winners: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (retain champonships)

After the match, Roode attacks Dawson and Wilder and hits a DDT. Black with Black Mass to Dawson and then Ricochet goes up top for a 630 Splash on Wilder.

We see Charlotte Flair in the back and she is given her robe.

Becky Lynch limps in the back with her crutch.

Match Number Five: WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe versus Andrade Almas (with Zelina Vega) versus R Truth (with Carmella) versus R Truth

Joe kicks Truth and Rey sends Almas to the floor with a head scissors. Joe with jabs and head butts to Rey but Rey goes through the legs. Joe punches Rey and sends him to the floor. Truth, Almas, and Rey are on the floor and Joe with a suicide dive onto everyone. Joe chops Almas and then he chops Rey. Almas chops Joe and Joe chops back and Joe with a head butt. Joe with a forearm to Rey. Truth grabs Joe’s leg and Almas sends Rey to Joe for a seated splash. Almas with a back elbow. Truth sends Joe into the ring steps and then Truth with a flying forearm for a near fall. Almas with a waist lock and Truth with a standing switch. Rey with a double head scissors. Rey with a head scissors to Truth and an arm drag to Almas.

Rey with a forearm to Truth followed by a kick and Joe with a double clothesline to Truth and Rey. Joe with knees to Rey and then Joe with jabs to Truth. Joe with a head butt to Truth. Joe with a forearm and Truth with punches. Joe with a sleeper on Truth but Rey drop kicks Joe into the ropes and Rey goes for the 619 but Joe gets out of the ropes. Joe picks up Rey and goes for a power slam but Rey counters into a DDT for a near fall. Rey kicks Joe and goes to the turnbuckles. Almas crotches Rey on the turnbuckles and hits a face wash on Truth. Almas chops Rey.

Almas goes to the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex but Rey holds the turnbuckle. Truth stops Almas and gets Almas on his shoulders and Rey with a rana off Truth’s shoulders. Truth sends Rey to the floor and Rey breaks up the cover with a slingshot leg drop. Rey gets a near fall on Truth. Joe sends Rey to the floor and then Joe with a running elbow and enzuigiri to Truth. Joe catches Rey off the ropes and Almas with a missile drop kick to take care of Rey and Joe. Almas with a suplex and he holds on for the Three Amigos but Rey blocks the third one for an inside cradle and a near fall.

Almas with a Gory Special on Rey but Truth with a drop kick and Almas turns it into a Gory Bomb on Rey. Truth gets a near fall on Almas and then he gets a near fall on Rey but Rey gets to the ropes. Joe pulls Truth off the apron and Almas with a double jump corkscrew splash. Rey goes up top and hits a rana on Almas. Vega misses a knee to Truth but she hits a super kick. Carmella with a double leg take down on Vega. Joe with a uranage while truth and Almas separate Vega and Carmella. Truth and Almas break up the cover. Almas with a hammerlock DDT on Rey and Truth breaks up the cover. Truth with a splash to Joe and Almas with a running double knee strike to Joe. Truth with two flying shoulder tackles to Almas and then he hits a spinebuster on Joe and a Blue Thunder Bomb of Almas onto Joe. Truth with a Five Knuckle Shuffle to Joe. Truth with a scissors kick to Almas. Joe with a back senton to break up the cover.

Truth misses the scissors kick to Joe and Joe sends Truth into the ring post. Rey sends Joe into the ropes and Rey hits a 619. Joe moves on the splash and Joe applies the Coquina Clutch and Rey passes out.

Winner: Samoa Joe (Retains Championship)

Match Number Six: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks and Bayley versus Nia Jax and Tamina

Tamina and Bayley start things off and they lock up. Tamina backs Bayley into the corner and pushes Bayley. Bayley with punches. Bayley with a wrist lock and Sasha tags in. They send Tamina into the turnbuckles. Nia tags in and Sasha escapes a slam attempt and Bayley tags in. Nia swings Sasha into Bayley and then Sasha is thrown onto Bayley. Nia with punches to Bayley and Tamina tags in. Tamina with a clothesline and she gets a near fall. Tamina sends Bayley into the turnbuckles and Nia tags in. Bayley with forearms but Nia with a head butt. Tamina tags in.

Nia with a head butt and Tamina with an uppercut. Nia with a power bomb and Tamina gets a near fall. Tamina with a chin lock and wrist lock. Bayley with punches but Tamina with a head butt. Bayley punches Nia on the apron and kicks Tamina. Bayley with a cutter in the ropes and Tamina misses a splash and hits the turnbuckles. Tamina keeps Bayley from making the tag for a moment. Sasha tags in and hits a knee from the apron and then hits a cross body. Sasha with a series of knees for a near fall. Tamina with a punch and Sasha with a running double knee strike. Sasha leaps over Tamina and Tamina goes for a belly-to-back suplex and Sasha lands on her feet.

Nia tags in and she catches Sasha and hits a Samoan drop for a near fall. Nia sends Sasha into the turnbuckles and Bayley tags in and hits a running knee to the head. Bayley with running back elbows and then she sends Tamina to the floor. Nia catches Bayley into the corner but Bayley with an elbow. Bayley with a forearm after being sent to the apron. Tamina goes into the ring post when Bayley moves. Sasha tags in and hits Meteora. Sasha with a cross body off the turnbuckles but Nia and Tamina catch Sasha. Bayley with a suicide dive onto everyone.

Sasha with Meteora followed by an elbow drop from the turnbuckles but Tamina breaks up the cover. Bayley wtih a cutter to Tamina in the ropes. Nia goes for a power bomb but Bayley counters with a rana for the three count.

Winners: Bayley and Sasha Banks (retain championships)

After the match, Nia and Tamina attack Sasha and Bayley. The champions are sent to the floor. Tamina with a super kick to Bayley and Nia biels Sasha over the announce table.

Beth Phoenix gets up from the announce table and has something to say to Tamina. Beth hits Tamina and Nia hits Beth from behind. Beth is sent into the ring and Nia with a leg drop. Natalya comes out and goes after Tamina and Nia but Tamina kicks Natalya.

Match Number Seven: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (with Erick Rowan) versus Kevin Owens versus Mustafa Ali

Bryan says Ali does not deserve to be in this match and neither does Owens. Owens grabs Bryan’s hand and he punches Bryan. Ali with punches too and Bryan is sent to the floor. Ali and Owens lock up and Owens with a side head lock. Owens with a shoulder tackle. Owens catches Ali on a leap frog and punches Ali. Bryan chops Owens and Owens chops back. Owens with more chops and punches. Owens chops Ali.

Ali with a drop kick for a near fall but Bryan breaks up the cover. Bryan kicks Ali against the ropes. Ali sends Bryan over the top rope to the floor and Owens gets a near fall on Ali. Owens with a chop and Ali with a suicide dive onto Bryan. Owens drops Ali onto the apron and Owens goes to the apron and hits a cannonball on Ali. Owens gets a near fall on Bryan. Owens with a chop to Bryan and Bryan with a knee to the midsection. Ali kicks Bryan and then he kicks Owens and goes to the turnbuckles. Bryan drop kicks Ali off the turnbuckles into the ringside barrier.

Bryan chops and kicks Owens in the corner. Bryan with a hammer lock using the leg and he works on the other arm. Owens with forearms and chops to Bryan and Bryan flips over Owens and hits a flying clothesline. Bryan sends Ali back to the floor. Bryan kicks Owens in the chest. Bryan with a round kick and Owens is down. Ali breaks up the cover. Bryan with a belly-to-back suplex to Ali. Bryan with kicks to Ali and he winds up for the round kick but misses. Ali is sent to the apron and Ali with a rolling X Factor. Ali chops Bryan and Bryan with an Irish whip and Ali floats over.

Bryan with a clothesline. Owens with cannonballs to Ali and Bryan. Ali with a super kick to Owens but Owens with super kicks to Ali and Bryan. Owens with a back pack senton of Ali onto Bryan. Owens goes for a superplex but Bryan knocks Owens to the mat. Ali goes for a superplex but Bryan stops him. Owens gets Ali on his shoulders but Ali sends Owens into the turnbuckles and Bryan is crotched. Ali with a reverse rana to Owens and then Ali with a Spanish Fly to Bryan. Bryan rolls to the floor and Ali goes up top for the Inward 450 but Owens moves. Owens with a stunner for a near fall when Bryan breaks up the cover.

Owens and Bryan exchange punches. Owens with a kick and he goes for a stunner on Bryan but Bryan escapes and Bryan kicks Owens. Owens with a power bomb for a near fall on Bryan. Owens sets for a power bomb on the apron but Bryan with a back body drop onto the apron. Bryan goes for the flying knee on the apron but Ali moves and Bryan hits the ring post. Ali catapults Bryan’s throat into the bottom rope. Ali goes up top and hits a 450 splash onto the apron.

Ali gets a near fall and Rowan pulls Bryan to safety. Rowan takes off his flannel shirt and he gets on the apron. Ali with a super kick to Rowan and Owens follows. Ali and Owens with a double super kick. Ali with a rana that sends Rowan into the ring post. Owens with a plancha onto Rowan. Bryan with a flying knee to Owens off the apron. Bryan goes up top and Ali grabs Bryan. Ali chops Bryan on the turnbuckles and then he goes for a Frankensteiner off the turnbuckles to the floor but Bryan pushes Ali off the turnbuckles and Ali lands on his feet. Bryan misses a knee. Ali goes off the turnbuckles with a tornado DDT. Owens with a pop up power bomb to Ali onto the apron. Rowan with a spinning back heel kick to Owens.

Rowan sends Bryan back into the ring and Owens is sent over the timekeeper’s area. Bryan gets a near fall on Ali. Bryan tells Ali he does not deserve to be here and he slaps Ali. Ali slaps back. Ali comes off the turnbuckles but Bryan with a flying knee for the three count.

Winner: Daniel Bryan (retains Championship)

After the match, Rowan with a claw slam to Ali.

Match Number Eight: Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair (If Becky wins, she is added to the Raw Women’s Championship Match at Wrestlemania)

Becky tosses her crutch over the top rope to the floor and she hobbles around the ring and Charlotte mocks her. Charlotte pushes Becky and Becky with punches. They lock up and Charlotte backs Becky into the corner and grabs the injured leg but puts it down. Becky with more forearms. Charlotte with chops and a kick to the knee. Charlotte with another kick to the knee. Charlotte slaps Becky and Becky slaps back. Charlotte wraps the leg in the ropes. Charlotte goes for the leg again and Becky with a knee and Thesz Press. Charlotte with forearms across the knee and Charlotte with a single leg crab. Becky escapes and kicks Charlotte. Charlotte returns to the single leg crab.

Charlotte drops the injured leg on the apron. Charlotte points at the sign after a shot to the knee. Charlotte with a dragon screw leg whip. Charlotte with an elbow and then she drops a knee onto the injured leg. Charlotte chops Becky in the corner. Becky with a round kick but Charlotte clips Becky. Becky with an inside cradle for a near fall. Charlotte kicks Becky in the leg. Charlotte sends Becky back into the leg and Charlotte rakes the face with her boot. Charlotte goes up top but Becky pushes Charlotte into the ringside barrier. Charlotte beats the ten count to get back into the ring. Becky with DisArmHer but Charlotte escapes and applies the figure four leg lock.

Ronda Rousey runs to the ring and she punches Becky. The referee wants to know what happened and he calls for the bell.

Winner: Becky Lynch (by disqualification)

Elias is back in the ring. Elias says everyone loves Becky, but he is not a fan. Her fifteen minutes are almost up and he will be glad to see her go. She is so destined for failure, how was she not born in Ohio.

It is time for Lacey Evans to make her way to the ringside area and turn around and go back up the ramp to the back.

While Elias is transfixed with Elias, Randy Orton hits an RKO on Elias. AJ Styles comes to the ring and hits a Phenomenal Forearm on Orton.

Match Number Nine: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) versus Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley

All six men square off before the bell rings and the Shield stands alone in the ring.

Rollins and Lashley start things off when things calm down. Lashley with a forearm and shoulders in the corner. Rollins with a punch and Rollins with Slingblade. Rollins is sent into the corner and Corbin tags in and he sends Rollins into the turnbuckles. Rollins with a boot and flatliner into the turnbuckles. Ambrose tags in and Rollins with a snap mare. Ambrose with a sliding forearm, Rollins with a knee drop and Ambrose with an elbow drop. Drew tags in and he chops Ambrose. Ambrose sends Drew to the mat and Ambrose backs Drew into the corner. Rollins tags in and Roman tags in. Rollins with a forearm into the corner and Reigns with a flying clothesline for a near fall.

Drew goes to the floor to regroup. Drew returns to the ring and Drew with a kick and forearm. Drew sends Roman into the turnbuckles and kicks and punches Roman. Drew with an Irish whip and Roman with an elbow. Roman with a punch to Drew and Rollins tags in. They hit a double shoulder tackle on Drew and make a wish. Rollins with chops in the corner. Drew with an Irish whip and Rollins tries to float over but Drew with a boot to the ribs. Lashley tags in and he runs Rollins into the ringside barrier. Lashley sends him into the ringside barrier again.

Lashley gets a near fall. Corbin tags in and he punches Rollins. Rollins punches Corbin but Corbin with an elbow and he applies the chin lock and half nelson. Rollins lands on his feet when Corbin pulls him from the ropes. Rollins with an enzuigiri and Drew tags in. Rollins with a rana and Drew keeps Seth from making the tag. Seth tags in Dean and Dean with a forearm to Lashley followed by a clothesline and back elbow to Drew. Drew catches Dean but Dean gets to his feet and he gets a near fall with a rollup. Dean clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor.

Dean comes off the ring post with an elbow onto Drew. Baron pulls Dean off the apron and Dean punches Baron. Lashley with a spear to Dean and Drew gets a near fall. Rollins with a forearm to Corbin and Lashley stops Rollins and Seth is sent into the crowd. Drew with a Claymore but Dean falls to the floor. The referee starts his count and Dean powers up at nine and gets back into the ring. Drew with punches to Dean. Corbin tags in and kicks Dean. Lashley tags in and he hits a running shoulder tackle into the corner and Lashley gets a near fall.

Dean with elbows and Lashley with a Flatliner for a near fall. Drew tags in and he kicks Dean. Drew with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Dean blocks suplex attempts from Drew and Dean with a suplex of his own. Dean with head butts to Lashley to knock him off the turnbuckles. Dean with a neck breaker. Drew tags in and Dean bounces in the ropes and hits a clothesline. Roman and Corbin tag in and Roman with clotheslines and a flying clothesline. Roman with a running boot to Corbin. Roman with the Drive By to Corbin for a near fall. Rollins with a springboard clothesline to Drew. Dean makes the save for Seth and Dean with a drop kick and Rollins with a boot to Lashley. Dean and Seth with suicide dives onto Bobby and Drew. Roman with a clothesline to send Corbin over the top rope to the floor.

Baron stops Roman and hits Deep Six for a near fall. Drew is sent into the timekeeper’s area and Lashley and Rollins fight in there too. Dean comes off the announce tables onto Lashley. Back in the ring, Roman and Corbin exchange punches. Corbin with a knee but Roman sets for a Samoan drop. Corbin sends Roman into the ring post and Baron with a near fall. Baron with a choke slam for a near fall.

The other four men fight in the crowd and to the Kickoff Show area. Lashley sends Seth into the equipment while Ambrose punches Drew. Corbin sets for a superplex but Reigns blocks it. Roman with a head butt and he goes under Corbin for a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Dean is put on the table while Rollins goes into the concourse. Dean is caught by Lashley and Drew but Rollins from the bleachers onto Bobby and Drew.

Roman sets for the Superman punch but Baron blocks it. Baron goes around the ring post and back into the ring but Reigns with a Superman punch. Dean and Seth return to the ringside area but Drew and Bobby stop them. Roman with a Superman punches to Bobby and then to Drew. Baron hits End of Days but Dean and Seth break up the cover. Baron punches and kicks Seth. Corbin sends Roman to the floor. Baron, Drew, and Bobby rearrange an announce table. Then they do it to the main announce table. They set for the Cerberus Bomb on Roman but Seth and Dean stop that. Lashley with an elbow to Rollins and Roman with a Superman punch to Lashley. Rollins with Black Out to Lashley. Roman with a spear to Corbin.

Corbin rolls into the ring and Dean and Seth pick up Drew for the Cerberus Bomb through the announce table and they hit it. Corbin is in the ring and Dean, Seth, and Roman surround the ring. They enter the ring and Seth with a super kick. Roman with a Superman punch and Dean with Dirty Deeds. They prepare for the Cerberus Bomb on Baron for the three count.

Winners: The Shield

We get the Shield salute as we go to credits.