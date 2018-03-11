WWE Fastlane Results – March 11, 2018

Welcome to the WWE Fastlane pre-show, and we are live on the WWE Network. Renee Young, Booker T, Sam Roberts, and Peter Rosenberg consist of the panel. There were several video packages shown throughout to hype all of the matches on this card.

Pre-Show Match: Tye Dillinger and Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) defeated Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

Welcome to the Fastlane PPV! We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place tonight. Our opening contest is…

Singles Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev



Rusev went for quick pin attempts in the early going. Nakamura was looking to grapple and do some mat base wrestling. Rusev landed a shoulder block then avoided a head kick. Nakamura with a knee to the gut then a knee drop for 2. Rusev with a knee strike then some right hands. Nakamura fought back then taunted Rusev, who rolled out of the ring to regroup. Nakamura walked him down and tossed him back into the ring where he he hit two knee drops. Rusev connected with a body tackle then kicked him to the floor and sent him into the barricade as well as the ring apron. Back in the ring, Rusev covered him for 2. Nakamura went for a heel hook but Rusev got to the bottom rope. Nakamura went for a kick but it was caught and Rusev hit a powerslam for 2. Nakamura makes his comeback with a series of kicks then a knee strike in the corner for 2. Nakamura with more knee strikes. Nakamura with a front face lock but Rusev powered out of it. Nakamura with some strikes but was caught off by a knee to the gut and a head kick by Rusev for 2. Rusev missed a super kick and Nakamura landed some strikes but Rusev fired back with his own. Nakamura cut him down and missed his finisher. Rusev rolled him up for 2. Rusev attempted the Accolade but Nakamura rolled him up for 2. Nakamura hit a head kick then Rusev connected with a super kick for 2. Nakamura hit his finisher twice to Rusev for the win.

Winner: Nakamura

United States Title Match: Bobby Roode © vs. Randy Orton

They lock up and Roode works over the left arm of Orton. A slow pace here as Orton locked in a headlock and then posed for the crowd. Roode with a shoulder block then a second one and posed for the crowd. Orton caught him with a back elbow and an uppercut. Roode connected with a chop to the chest. Orton went for an RKO but Roode blocked it and rolled to the floor. Roode got back into the ring and went for his finisher but Orton blocked and rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Orton hit a front suplex to Roode on the top rope for a near fall. Roode with a headlock but Orton fought out of it. Roode cut him off and went for a suplex but Orton reversed it and hit one of his own. Roode knocked him down and went to the top rope where he connected with a clothesline. Roode went for his finisher but it was blocked and Orton rolled him up for 2.

Orton with a series of clotheslines and then a scoop slam. Orton went for a second rope DDT but Roode blocked it. Roode with a big boot out of the corner and a blockbuster off the middle rope for 2. Orton avoided a shoulder block and hit a second rope DDT. Orton sized him up and went for the RKO but it was blocked and Roode went for his finisher but it was blocked. Orton rolled him up for 2. Roode clotheslines him to the floor. Orton back drops him onto the barricade and tossed him back into the ring for a near fall.

Orton placed him on the top turnbuckle and went for a superplex but Roode blocked and hit a sunset flip powerbomb for 2. Orton fought back and hit a superplex for a near fall. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Roode with a backslider for 2. They both went for their finishers but it was blocked. Roode hit a devastating spinebuster for 2. Roode went off the middle rope for a dive but Orton caught him with an RKO out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Orton – NEW U.S Champion

After the match, Jinder Mahal walked down to the ring and Roode took him out. Roode also hit his finisher to Orton as well.

Tag Team Match: Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella

Lynch and Natalya starts things out. Natalya knocked her down and rolled her up for 2. Lynch with a knee strike and tagged in Naomi, who hit a double kick along with Lynch for 2. Naomi with a head butt but Natalya got out of it. Naomi with a series of kicks and then a hurricanrana. Naomi with a botched modified stunner then went for a moonsult but had to kick off Carmella. Natalya with a powerbomb off the top rope for 2. Carmella and Natalya beat down Naomi for a few minutes by keeping fresh with quick tags.

Naomi attempted to fight back and got the hot tag to Lynch, who hit a series of clotheslines and kicks to Natalya. Lynch with a suplex to Natalya then a forearm shot. Lynch with a missile drop kick off the second rope. Carmella got the tag and ran into a knee strike. Carmella with a jaw breaker. Naomi now in and rolled her up for 2. Naomi botched a springboard kick and tagged in Lynch, who hit a leg drop off the top rope for 2.

Natalya tossed Naomi to the floor and Lynch sent Natalya to the floor. Lynch missed a splash but connected with a back elbow. Natalya distracted Lynch and Carmella hit a hurricanrana for 2. Naomi broke it up. Carmella knocked Naomi off the apron and hit Lynch with a super kick for the win.

Winners: Natalya & Carmella

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos © vs. The New Day

Woods and Jey started things off by trash talking. Jey knocked him down and The Usos put the boots to Woods in the corner. Woods fought back and got the tag to Kofi, who hit a series of strikes and a leg drop. Jey caught him with a head kick then tagged in Jimmy. Kofi hit a foot stomp to Jey and clotheslines Jimmy out of the ring.

Kofi mocked The Usos by doing their chant and hit a splash in the corner. Jimmy with a series of strikes to Kofi and a samoan drop to Woods. Jimmy with a clothesline to Kofi and bomb drop. Jimmy mocked The New Day chant and Kofi missed his finisher twice. The Usos hit the Midnight Hour to Kofi for 2. Jey is now legal and missed a splash in the corner. Woods got the hot tag and hit a knee strike to Jimmy but Jey rolled him up for 2.

Jey with a super kick but Woods no sold it and hit a forear shot then a super kick to both The Usos. Super Kick Party! Kofi was tagged in and hit a splash off the top rope for 2. Woods and Kofi went to the top rope but Jimmy knocked Kofi and back dropped Woods to the floor. The Usos took out The New Day with an outside dive. This is when Luke Harper and Erick Rowan walked out to the ring.

They attacked The Usos and New Day which caused a double DQ. The Usos automatically retain their titles. Harper and Rowan hit a suplex to Woods on the floor. Rowan with a backdrop to Kofi on the floor then a running tackle. They hit double power slams to The Usos.

Winners: The Usos ©

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Ruby Riott

They lock up to begin the match and Ruby locked in a side headlock. Flair caught her and hit a scoop slam. Ruby jumped her back but Flair rolled out of the ring and to the floor to get out of it. We see the Riott Squad appear at ringside which distracted Flair and allowed Ruby to hit her from behind. Ruby with a head kick for 2.

Ruby distracted the referee and the Riott Squad was able to attack Flair but Naomi and Lynch came out to even the odds. Back in the ring, Ruby hit a series of strikes to Flair. Ruby with suplex. Flair reversed a suplex and hit one of her own. Ruby sent Flair face first into the turnbuckle.

Ruby went to the top rope and hit a splash for 2. Ruby locked in the straight jacket submission. Ruby let go and hit an STO. Ruby went for another splash but Flair put up the knees to block it. Flair with a neck breaker off the second rope. Flair went to the second rope but Ruby pushed her off and sent Flair crashing to the floor.

Ruby went for a suicide dive but Flair caught her and sent her into the barricade. Flair stood on top of the barricade and hit a moonsault. Back in the ring, Flair went for the Figure Four but it was blocked and Flair landed a flying knee strike. Flair with a big boot then went to the second rope but Ruby stopped her with a forearm shot. Ruby hit a hurricanrana off the top rope for 2.

They trade right hands but Flair fired up and connected with a series of chops. Ruby tossed Flair face first into the turnbuckle and The Riott Squad baited Naomi and Lynch into being tossed out by the referee. The Squad attacked Flair, which led to the referee tossing them out as well. Flair with a series of big boots then went for the Figure Eight but Ruby rolled her up for 2. Flair sent Ruby face first into the top turnbuckle and locked in the Figure Eight for the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair ©

Post-match, Asuka walked down to the ring. She and Flair had a stare down then Asuka pointed to the WrestleMania sign, which indicted that this match will happen at WrestleMania 34.

WWE Title Six Pack Challenge: AJ Styles © vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena



Cena hit an AA to everyone except for Styles, who stood there watching it all. They lock up and Cena hit a shoulder block. Styles with some kicks then they traded right hands. Cena went for the AA but Styles blocked and hit a series of kicks. Cena went for it again but AJ blocked and landed on the apron. The other superstars got on the apron and circled Cena. They all jumped him and tossed him to the floor. This led to everyone brawling.

Styles rolled up Corbin for 2 then sent him to the floor. AJ rolled up Zayn for 2 then sent him to the floor. Owens with a knee strike and went for his powerbomb finisher but that was blocked and hit a facebuster to KO. AJ with a series of strikes to Corbin then a neck breaker to Ziggler. AJ with a strike to Zayn and a reversed DDT off the second rope for 2 as KO broke it up. Owens put the boots to him and went to the top rope but AJ knocked him down. Owens fought back and Corbin sent AJ to the floor. Corbin with a big boot to Zayn but Cena clotheslines Corbin and Ziggler hit a DDT to Cena. Owens with a splash off the top rope to Ziggler for 2 as AJ broke it up. AJ and Owens exchanged hands. AJ caught him with a head kick and went for his finisher but Owens hit a back drop to AJ to the floor. Corbin hit a backbreaker to Owens and Ziggler hit a Zig Zag to Corbin. Cena with a series of shoulder blocks and then the side slam. Cena hit another side slam to Zayn.

Cena with double knuckle shuffles to both stars. Cena went for the AA to Ziggler but he blocked and hit the famouser. Ziggler missed a super kick and Cena locked in the STF but AJ broke it up. AJ went for the Styles Clash to Cena but it was blocked and Cena went for the AA but it was blocked. AJ hit his finisher for 2 as Zayn broke it up. Zayn with right hands to AJ until Corbin hit him with a knee strike and sent him to the apron. Zayn sent him head first into the turnbuckle but was knocked down by a right hand when he went for a spring board move. Corbin with a big time clothesline to Owens. Corbin with Deep Six to AJ then blocked a DDT to Ziggler and went for End of Days but Ziggler sent him to the floor. Corbin dragged him out and sent him over the barricade. Corbin speared Ziggler through the glass setup for hockey games. Back at ringside, Owens got two announce tables ready but AJ caught him with a head kick. AJ clotheslines Zayn over the barricade.

Shane McMahon watched on from ringside. Cena went for an AA to Owens but Owens got out of it. AJ ran up on the table and Cena hit an AA to AJ through the table. Back in the ring, Owens hit a big boot to Cena then Zayn took out Cena. Zayn and Owens had a stare down then started to argue. Zayn laid down in the middle of the ring in order for Owens to pin him and Owens acted on it but Zayn rolled him up for 2. Owens tossed him into the barricade. Back in the ring, Owens went for a powerbomb on the apron but Zayn back dropped him on the apron. Zayn started taunting Shane and Owens went for a super kick to Zayn but hit Shane my mistake. Zayn hit a DDT to Owens on the floor.

Zayn went for a big boot to Owens but Owens hit him with a super kick. Owens with a powerbomb to Ziggler for 2 but Shane pulled the referee out of the ring. Zayn hit Owens with a big boot for 2 as Shane pulled out the referee once again. Ziggler pinned Owens for 2. Corbin hit Cena in the face with the steel steps then to Zayn and Ziggler and Owens. Cena hit Corbin several times with the steel steps. Cena hit the AA to Corbin on the steel steps but the pin was broken up by Ziggler. Cena launched the steel steps but missed Ziggler. Cena with the AA to Ziggler then went for another one but Owens hit a powerbomb to Cena. AJ with a springboard forearm shot to Owens for the win.

Winner: Styles ©