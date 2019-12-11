WWE Files Trademarks For Several Old PPV Names

With Cody Rhodes recently filing for old WCW trademarks, WWE has done the same thing with the following wrestling event names:
* Fully Loaded
* Living Dangerously
* Heat Wave
* Anarchy Rulz
* World War 3
* Chi-Town Rumble
* Sin
* Souled Out
* New Blood Rising
* Hog Wild
* Capital Combat
* Road Wild
* Greed
* Uncensored
* Spring Stampede
* Mayhem
* Beach Blast
* Massacre on 34th Street
* Hardcore Heaven
The following are the trademark descriptions:
Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.