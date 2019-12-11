WWE Files Trademarks For Several Old PPV Names

With Cody Rhodes recently filing for old WCW trademarks, WWE has done the same thing with the following wrestling event names:

* Fully Loaded

* Living Dangerously

* Heat Wave

* Anarchy Rulz

* World War 3

* Chi-Town Rumble

* Sin

* Souled Out

* New Blood Rising

* Hog Wild

* Capital Combat

* Road Wild

* Greed

* Uncensored

* Spring Stampede

* Mayhem

* Beach Blast

* Massacre on 34th Street

* Hardcore Heaven

The following are the trademark descriptions:

Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.