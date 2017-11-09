WWE Filming Hardyz DVD (Photo), Jason Jordan On John Cena (Video), Eva Marie

– Above is video of Jason Jordan reacting to John Cena being named as the final member of Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series. Jordan will team with Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe to battle Cena, Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Jordan says he’s been in the ring with Cena and he knows Cena is a phenomenal, incredible competitor but with that said, even with Cena the blue team has on chance of winning because RAW is leaving Survivor Series victorious.

– Gossip website Life & Style Magazine has an article informing Total Divas fans on why Eva Marie no longer appears on the show – because she parted ways with the company earlier this year. The article also covers her WWE Wellness Policy suspension and the end of her WWE career. The article notes that Eva recently wrapped filming on her second movie to be released soon – Action #1. Eva’s first film was released earlier this year: Inconceivable, starring Nicolas Cage and Faye Dunaway. Eva also continues to expand her NEM Fashion brand.

Action #1 is a PG-13 comedy that has Eva playing a bounty hunter. No word yet on it will be released. Cage does not star in the movie but he is a part of the plot. The synopsis reads like this:

“A comic book store-owner assembles five smart and equally geeky associates to pull off the heist of a lifetime- stealing the most valuable comic from Nicholas Cage and holding it for ransom.”

– WWE producer “Road Dogg” Brian James revealed on Instagram today that he filmed a future WWE DVD on The Hardys. He wrote:

Doing an interview for the Hardy Boyz DVD this morning. Theirs is a story of strength and perseverance! #OUDK