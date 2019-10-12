WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – October 11, 2019

We are in Las Vegas, Nevada and your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Match Number One: Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins in a Winner Determines the First Pick in the Draft Non Title Match

They fist bump before locking up. Rollins with a side head lock. Roman with a shoulder tackle. They lock up and Rollins with another side head lock. Rollins with an arm wringer into an attempted side head lock take down but Reigns blocks it. Rollins with the side head lock take down but Reigns gets a near fall. They lock up and they go into the corner. Reigns with a clean break but Rollins with a rollup for a near fall. Rollins sends Reigns to the floor and hits a drop kick but Reigns with a forearm to stop a suicide dive.

Reigns misses a drive by and Rollins misses a knee off the apron. Rollins gets in Reigns’ face. Rollins with a punch. Reigns punches back. Rollins with punches and Roman with a flying clothesline and he sends Rollins over the top rope.

We are back and Rollins with a reverse chin lock. Rollins goes for a suplex and Reigns blocks it. Rollins blocks a suplex attempt and they go back and forth. Roman gets Rollins up but Rollins with a knee. Rollins misses Black Out and Roman with a rollup into a one arm sit out power bomb and a near fall. Roman sets for the Superman punch but Rollins blocks it and hits a flatliner into the turnbuckles. Rollins with a clothesline that sends Roman over the top rope. Rollins with two suicide dives that send Roman back first into the announce table. Rollins with a springboard knee to the head and then Rollins goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Rollins sets for a super kick and hits a thrust kick but he misses Black Out. Roman with a punch but Rollins with an enzuigiri. Rollins with a kick and he goes for a buckle bomb and hits it but Roman with a Superman punch for a near fall.

Roman sets for the spear and Rollins counters it into a Pedigree for a near fall.

Rollins sets for Black Out and the lights go out and The Fiend comes up through the ring and he applies the mandible claw and pulls Rollins through the mat.

The lights come back on and Rollins gets back into the ring.

The lights go out again.and Bray appears in the strobe lighting on the stage.

Winner: Seth Rollins (by disqualification)

We are in the Fox War Room for the Draft and then we take a look in the USA Draft room.

We are told that Raw is on the clock due to the actions of The Fiend.

Michael and Corey discuss the rules for the Draft. There are 30 people eligible to be drafted tonight.

Stephanie McMahon makes her way to the stage with the first pick. She announces that Raw has drafted Becky Lynch. Going to Smackdown will be Roman Reigns. The OC will be on Raw. Smackdown selects Bray Wyatt. Raw selects Drew McIntyre.

Renee Young is at the Draft Panel with Samoa Joe, Booker T, and Beth Phoenix.

Booker talks about Smackdown getting Roman Reigns. Beth talks about Raw choosing Becky Lynch. Samoa Joe says the draft is indicative of things. Drew is a great pick and Raw is off to a good start.

Baron Corbin comes out for his match and he has something to say. Baron says before he makes short work of Chad Gable, he wants to address you as your king. It does not matter which show he gets drafted to, he will tell you what kind of king he will be. He will be a benevolent king and share all of his riches with you. Baron is only joking and he says he will sit in his throne as far away from any of you. He cannot stand the smell of the flith coming off all of you.

We are back with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Joe mentions Troy being drafted number one overall in 1989. Joe asks Troy what would be his finisher, and Troy says it would be a piledriver.

Match Number Two: Baron Corbin versus Chad Gable

Corbin sends Gable into the corner and hits a splash followed by a biel. Gable goes to the floor and Corbin follows. Corbin sends Gable into the ringside barrier. Corbin breaks the count and Gable escapes a slam attempt and sends Corbin into the ring post. They return to the ring and Gable clips Corbin and works on the leg. Corbin rakes the eyes and connects with a knee. Gable with an arm drag but Corbin with a boot to the head for a near fall. Corbin with a forearm to the back

Corbin goes to the floor around the ring post and Gable with a baseball slide and forearms. Corbin pushes Gable over the announce table. Corbin catches Gable off the announce table and choke slams Gable onto the announce table.

We are back and Gable is on the turnbuckles and Corbin with forearms. Gable gets to his feet and Corbin with Deep Six attempted by Gable counters into a bulldog. Gable with a rolling kick into the corner followed by a second one. Corbin goes to the floor and Gable follows and drop kicks Corbin over the ringside barrier. Gable sends Corbin back into the ring and Gable goes up top and hits a moonsault for a near fall. Gable goes for Chaos Theory but Corbin holds on to the ropes. Corbin slams Gable to the mat for a near fall. Gable escapes an End of Days attempt. Gable with Chaos Theory for a near fall.

Gable with a waist lock and he hits a deadlift German suplex. Gable holds on and tries for a second one but Gable could not get Corbin up. Corbin goes for the choke breaker but Gable with a rollup for a near fall. Gable with an ankle lock and Corbin tries to kick Gable away but Gable holds on. Gable with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Corbin with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We go to the Fox NFL Sunday panel and Tony Gonzalez says a good draft helps an organization. Terry Bradshaw says his number one pick would be Dusty Rhodes. Howie Long says he would go with Bruno Sammartino. Michael Strahan mentions Ric Flair. They also mention Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan.

Stephanie McMahon is back for round two.

Going to Raw is Randy Orton. Smackdown will get Sasha Banks. Raw gets Ricochet. Smackdown gets Braun Strowman. Raw ends the round with Bobby Lashley.

We see the USA reaction when they drafted Randy Orton.

Back to the panel and Renee asks Beth if Lana will stay with Lashley. Beth says Raw made out better if Lana goes with Lashley. Joe says Raw is going for youth over experience. Raw has some mean individuals. Booker mentions Sasha and Braun going to Smackdown.

We take a look at what happened last week between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

We see Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury in the back and they will be meeting at Crown Jewel.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman make their way to the ring.

Paul introduces himself and his client. Paul says they could not pass up this opportunity and enlighten and educate each and every single one of you. When confronted with fear, normal people quiver and shake. They will cower away from the mere thought of that confrontation. What does Brock Lesnar fear? To relive October 23, 2010 when the Butcher of the Ultimate Fighting Championships, Cain Velasquez, beat, bloodied, and conquered Brock Lesnar. When he took at will and by force the Heavyweight Championship of the World from Brock in a first round TKO. For 9 years, Brock has never offered a single excuse for that night because Brock had no excuses for that night because that is the type of fighter Cain is.

Last week, Brock won the WWE title in four or five second and then Rey Mysterio comes out and forces Brock to confront the ghost and fear of his past. Brock does not fear. Brock embraces his fears. Brock conquers his fears. A little more than 9 years after that night, Brock will conquer that fear. At Crown Jewel, his client will conquer the nightmare of his past. Brock will conquer Cain Velasquez. You can roll this clip back in a few weeks because what Paul offered you was not a prediction . . .

Rey Mysterio’s music plays and he is joined by Cain Velasquez. Rey says you must have forgotten some footage of Cain.

We see what happened during UFC 121 when Velasquez beat Lesnar.

Cain says he will beat you again. Cain speaks in Spanish and Rey translates and he says he will give Brock a matching scar on the other side of Brock’s face.

The New Day are in the Gorilla Position for their introduction.

We are back and we go to the College Football show hosts and Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Reggie Bush talk about being first round picks.

Match Number Three: Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston versus AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

Gallows and Woods start things off and Gallows with a boot to Woods. Kofi is knocked off the apron and Big E distracts the referee as Styles and Anderson send Woods into the ring steps.

We are back and Anderson and Woods are down. Styles and Kofi tag in and Kofi with a springboard chop and chops followed by a drop kick. Kofi with a leaping clothesline and then he sets for the Boom Drop and hits it. Kofi sets for Trouble in Paradise but Gallows distracts Kofi. Kofi with a pendulum kick and cross body for a near fall. Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Anderson. Gallows with a boot to Big E. Woods with a tornado DDT to Gallows followed by a plancha onto Anderson and Gallows.

Kofi sends AJ to the apron and AJ with a forearm. Kofi avoids a springboard move from AJ. Styles escapes an SOS attempt and Kofi avoids a power bomb and Kofi with a drop kick. Styles goes for the Calf Crusher but Kofi with a rollup. Kofi lands on his feet on an Ushigoroshi attempt and Kofi hits Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Winners: Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods

We take a look back at what happened with the Fiend and Seth Rollins.

Stephanie McMahon is out for Round 3 and Raw takes Alexa Bliss. Smackdown chooses Lacey Evans. Raw selects Kevin Owens. Smackdown selects The Revival. Raw selects Natalya.

Charlotte Flair is in the back getting ready for her match against Bayley.

We are back and it is time for Round 4.

Raw selects The Viking Raiders. Smackdown selects the Lucha House Party. Raw selects Nikki Cross. Smackdown selects Heavy Machinery. Raw selects The Street Profits.

Renee asks Joe about the draft so far. He says Raw did a good job. Beth says Smackdown got some unpredictable picks. Booker says the name that stands out the most to him is that Raw got Ricochet.

Renee mentions those who were not drafted are now free agents.

Jay Glazer says he is trying to get some scoops and he says he is expecting a blockbuster trade. He mentions injured wrestlers like Elias and Samoa Joe.

We take a look at Tyson Fury.

Bayley stops on the stage as her music plays and then Bayley takes an axe handle and destroys Byron’s best friends, the wavy things on the stage.

Match Number Four: Charlotte Flair versus Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bayley with forearms as the bell rings. Charlotte with punches but Bayley slaps Charlotte. Charlotte slaps back. Charlotte puts Bayley’s legs in the ropes and Charlotte hits a neck breaker. Bayley goes to the floor and Charlotte floows and sends Bayley into the ringside barrier. Charlotte sends Bayley into the crowd. Charlotte grabs Bayley by the hair and Bayley punches Charlotte and pulls her ribs into the ringside barrier and then pulls Charlotte to the floor. Bayley sends Charlotte’s head into the ring steps.

We are back and Bayley with a side head lock. Bayley with an arm wringer that sends Charlotte to the mat. Bayley chokes Charlotte in the ropes. Bayley with a side head lock and Charlotte with a forearm but Bayley sends Charlotte into the turnbuckles. Bayley with a side head lock. Charlotte sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Bayley goes for a cutter on the top rope but Charlotte pushes Bayley off the apron to the floor. Charlotte with a pescado onto Bayley.

They return to the ring and Charlotte with chops. Charlotte with a fallaway slam. Bayley gets boots up but Charlotte with a forearm and a knee drop to the leg. Bayley grabs the ropes to prevent Charlotte from applying the figure four leg lock. Charlotte with a bicycle kick to send Bayley to the floor. Charlotte goes to the ringside barrier and hits a moonsault. They return to the ring and Charlotte gets a near fall. Bayley with a kick to the knee and Bayley flips out of the corner and hits a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall.

Charlotte with a neck breaker and then she sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Charlotte goes for a moonsault but Bayley gets her legs up. Charlotte is able to apply a Boston Crab. Bayley kicks Charlotte into the turnbuckles on a figure four attempt and Bayley gets a near fall with a rollup. Bayley punches Charlotte and kicks her. Bayley with a knee and then Bayley pulls Charlotte into the center of the ring. Bayley goes up top and hits the elbow drop for a near fall. Bayley argues with the referee and Charlotte with Natural Selection. Bayley with an inside cradle for the three count.

Winner: Bayley (new Champion)

Bayley gets on the mic and she calls everyone bitches and tells everyone to screw you.

We go to credits.

