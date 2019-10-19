WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – October 18, 2019

We are in Indianapolis, Indiana and your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Match Number One: Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) versus Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship

They lock up and go around the ring. Roman with a clean break. Nakamura with a forearm to the back and knees to the ribs. Nakamura with a knee drop to the back of the head. Nakamura with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Nakamura with a kick and Roman with a back elbow. Nakamura with a kick to Roman but Roman with a punch and Samoan drop for a near fall. Sami gets up from the announce table to check on Nakamura. Roman goes to the floor for a Drive By but Zayn pulls Nakamura out of the way and Nakamura with a drop kick.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura with a reverse chin lock and sleeper. We see footage of Nakamura sending Reigns into the ring post during the commercial break. Roman gets back to his feet and Roman with elbows to block a reverse exploder. Nakamura with boots in the corner and he comes off the turnubckles but Roman with a punch. Roman with clotheslines to Nakamura followed by a flying clothesline. Roman with NeverEnding Story to Nakamura. Reigns with a boot to the head. Roman sets for a Superman punch but Nakamura blocks it and floats through into a cross arm breaker and then a triangle. Roman gets to his feet and he picks up Nakamura for a one arm sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Roman sets for the spear and Zayn gets up and he gets on the apron to yell at Roman. Nakamura sends Reigns into the ropes and Nakamura with the sliding German suplex. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Roman with a Superman punch for a near fall. Roman sets for the spear again and Baron Corbin hits Roman with the scepter and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Roman Reigns (by disqualification) [Nakamura retains championship]

After the match, Baron hits Deep Six on Reigns.

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring and he goes after Nakamura and Corbin. Bryan goes over the top rope and then he forces Corbin over the top rope. Bryan with a punch and missile drop kick to Nakamura. Zayn grabs Bryan’s leg and Nakamura with a knee to Bryan.

We see the Smackdown roster.

The New Day are singing in the back and a table is brought in by Tucker Knight. Tucker mentions the Tag Team Turmoil match at Crown Jewel, but they are a team tonight. They want to uplift Kofi’s spirits. Kofi says he has the power of positivity. Tucker calls in Otis and he has some batter with protein powder. Xavier is not hungry because they will cramp up, just like swimming and Big E says they don’t swim. Otis samples his concoction.

We go to commercial.

Baron Corbin is walking in the back and he is asked to comment on what he did to Roman Reigns by Kayla Braxton. Corbin puts on his crown and walks away.

Match Number Two: Shorty Gable versus Curtis Axel

Axel pats Gable on the head and they lock up. Axel with a wrist lock. Gable with an escape and arm drag into an arm bar. Axel backs Gable into the corner and Axel with a forearm to the back of the head. Axel with kicks. Axel with a snap mare and leap frog neck snap for a near fall. Axel with an arm bar and Gable with a sunset flip for a near fall. Gable avoids Dallas and kicks Dallas. Axel goes for Son of PerfectPlex but Gable with an escape into an ankle lock and Gable forces Axel to tap out.

Winner: Shorty Gable

After the match, Gable is interviewed in the ring and he is asked about the people making fun of his height. Gable says he thought he was held back because of his height, but that got him where he is. Gable thanks everyone who would make fun of him. They are the ones who make him look deep down inside. Gable says we all have insecurities and he says you can overcome. Do not run and hide from them. Gable says he accepts who he is. He says he is Shorty Gable. . . no he is Shorty G.

We take a look at the current teams in the ten man tag match at Crown Jewel. We see some of Flair’s tweets about the teams.

Michael and Corey wonder what is going to happen with Hogan’s team.

We go to Hulk Hogan via Skype. Corey is asked about the status of his team. Hogan says he has been chasing Flair around since Corey was in diapers. Hogan says he has many people who want to be on his team. Cole asks who will join Rusev and Ricochet. Hogan says he likes Ali and Shorty G. Hogan says he will announce his team captain later tonight.

Match Number Three: Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight, Big E, and Xavier Woods versus Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder

Tucker and Ziggler start things off and Ziggler goes for the legs but Tucker stays on his feet. Ziggler with punches followed by a drop kick. Tucker with a drop kick to Ziggler. Otis tags in and Roode stops a double suplex attempt. Tucker and Otis with stereo suplexes to Roode and Ziggler. Big E tags in and they make a gyrating wish with Ziggler. Otis and Big E run Dawson and Wilder into each other and then they hit overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. Woods with a flip dive onto Dawson and Wilder. Roode with a spinebuster to Woods while Ziggler hits a Zig Zag on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Wilder wtih a reverse chin lock on Woods. Woods with a belly-to-back suplex on Wilder and both men are down. Dawson tags in and he sends Woods into the corner but Woods fights out of the corner and punches Dawson but Dawson with a kick and chop. Woods with an enzuigiri and both men are down. Roode and Ziggler pull Big E, Tucker, and Otis off the apron. Wilder tags in and he hits an elbow drop off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Ziggler tags in and he puts Woods on the turnbuckles for a superplex but Woods blocks it.

Woods with forearms to the back and he knocks Ziggler off the turnbuckles. Woods with a missile drop kick and both men are down. Otis and Roode tag in and Otis with shoulder tackles to Roode followed by a spinning slam to Ziggler. Roode kicks Otis in the midsection and his body absorbs Roode’s energy. Otis with a head butt to Roode. Otis sends Ziggler into the corner and Dawson tags in. Ziggler with a super kick to Otis . Otis tags care of Ziggler and Roode and then he sends Dawson to the floor. Otis sets for the Caterpillar and hits it on Roode but Dawson, the legal man, goes for a cross body but Otis catches Dawson. Ziggler trips Tucker and Wilder hits Otis and Dawson gets a near fall.

Tucker takes care of Wilder and Dolph. Dawson goes for a suplex and Otis blocks it. Big E tags in and Otis hands Dawson to Big E and Woods tags in for Midnight Hour and the three count.

Winners: Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight, Big E, and Xavier Woods

We will have Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura face Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns tonight.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Daniel Bryan. Daniel is asked about being attacked by Corbin and Nakamura. Daniel asks Kayla how many times do you think he has been beaten up. It has never affected him in the past. All he cares about is his first fight on Smackdown. They will put these two kings in their place.

Bayley walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Ali talks about breaking labels. He puts on that jacket, mask, and glove, and he tells people he will lead them through the dark. He says he is bringing change to the world. He knows he is the underdog, but he has heart.

Miz is in the ring for MizTV.

Miz welcomes everyone and he brings out the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Bayley.

Bayley is joined by Sasha Banks as they make their way to the ring.

Miz did not realize Sasha would be there (even though there was an extra chair in the ring). Bayley interrupts Miz and points out that she is the Smackdown women’s champion. Sasha mentions that Bayley is the first Grand Slam Champion. Miz mentions how Twitter reacted to Bayley’s behavior.

We have a video package for what happened last week.

Miz asks Bayley ‘Why?’

Bayley thinks about it and says she doesn’t owe you or anyone an explanation. Miz says you don’t owe him an explanation but what about the children who idolized her. Bayley does not answer and asks if Bayley is not going to talk like Brock Lesnar. Miz wants to know if it is insecurities. Did you want to change yourself because you didn’t think you were good enough. Did you think you were second fiddle to Sasha.

Sasha points out where Miz was drafted. Miz says it does not matter where he was drafted because people listen when he speaks. (At this point, a weather warning came up due to the Tropical Storm in the Gulf, but I will not bore you with the details of the rain in Pinellas County)

I am back and Nikki Cross says it is time for talking to be done and it is time for action. Why don’t you make yourself comfortable and she will walk over there and give you a great big huge hug.

Dana Brooke makes her way to the stage. She tells Nikki not so fast. You want to talk about passion and desire. What motivates her is being overlooked. That was the past and this marks a new beginning. She will give the WWE Universe something to cheer abaout.

Lacey Evans comes out and she makes her way to the ring.

Match Number Four: Lacey Evans versus Carmella versus Sonya Deville versus Mandy Rose versus Nikki Cross in a Number One Contender Match

While the match has started, I am stuck in weather coverage and we are in commercial.

We are back and Mandy and Sonya work over Carmella. We see footage of a six person suplex during the commercial break. Mandy with a full nelson but Carmella kicks Sonya and arm drags Mandy. Carmella with a Bronco Buster on Sonya and Mandy. Nikki with a rollup on Carmella for a near fall. Carmella with a suicide dive. Dana with forearms after sending Carmella into the ringside barrier. Nikki with a cross body onto Dana, Sonya, and Mandy. Lacey sends Nikki into the ring steps and then hits a slingshot elbow drop to Dana. Dana with a sit out power bomb to Lacey.

Dana goes up top and hits a swanton for a near fall. Carmella and Mandy with punches to each other. Mandy with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Carmella with the Cone of Silence but Sonya with a knee to Carmella. Lacey with a Women’s Right to Dana. Mandy with a knee but Nikki with a swinging neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

We go to a video package for Braun Strowman.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Firefly Funhouse and the current situation between the Fiend and Seth Rollins.

Match Number Five: Braun Strowman versus Drew Gulak

Drew takes the mic and he says it is his debut on Smackdown and he wants to properly introduce himself. He is a former Cruiserweight Champion and the preeminent combat sports expert. If you are going to do your Monster Among Men urghhhhhhhhhhh . . Drew backs up and then says if you keep doing that, Tyson Fury will knock you out cold. Drew says he does not want to see that. Drew says he is a WWE Superstar, just like Braun. He created 345 slides in his POWER POINT PRESENTATION and if you follow it, you might win.

Braun does not like power point and he biels Drew and does it again. Braun with a boot to the head. Braun with a head butt and Drew goes to the floor. Braun with a running shoulder tackle and he sends Drew back into the ring and then hits a splash into the corner followed by a forearm across the chest. Braun with a power slam for the three count.

Winner: Braun Strowman

We take a look at the WWE 2K20 video game commercial.

We are back and Roman Reigns is introduced for the main event as the Captain of Team Hogan at Crown Jewel.

Match Number Six: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns versus Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin

Roman with punches in the corner followed by an uppercut. Bryan tags in and he hits a drop kick into the corner. Bryan with a second drop kick and he hits a third one. Bryan with a bulldog. Bryan with kicks to the chest and he misses a round kick. Nakamura tags in and he kicks Bryan and connects with forearms. Bryan with European uppercuts followed by a knee to the midsection. Nakamura with an enzuigiri after Zayn distracts Bryan from the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Corbin gets a near fall after Deep Six. Corbin kicks Bryan in the ribs and knocks Reigns off the apron. Nakamura tags in and they go for a double belly-to-back suplex but Bryan lands on his feet. Bryan avoids a splash and shoulder in the corner. Nakamura with a forearm and knee. Bryan flips out of the corner and hits a flying clothesline. Corbin pulls Reigns off the apron and Corbin sends Reigns into the ring steps. Nakamura misses an enzuigiri and hits a round kick. Nakamura with a knee and he gets a near fall. Corbin puts Reigns on the bottom part of the ring steps. Corbin picks up the other part of the steps and the referee warns Corbin and Corbin tosses the steps aside. Bryan with a drop kick to Corbin through the ropes.

Nakamura with a rollup but Bryan applies the LeBell Lock and Corbin breaks up the hold. Corbin sends Bryan into the turnbuckles and slides around the ring post but Roman with a Superman punch on the floor and Roman with a spear through the ringside barrier. Bryan with kicks to the chest. Bryan hits the round kick to the temple. Bryan runs into a jumping side kick. Nakamura misses Kinshasa and Bryan hits a flying knee for the three count.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com