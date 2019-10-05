WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results – October 4, 2019

We are live from Los Angeles, California.

We see Becky Lynch with Michael Strahan. They see some glass on the ground and Michael asks Becky to ask Steve Austin to use the door next time. We see Braun with the Fox Football robots. Michael shows Becky her dressing room and it used to be Terry Bradshaw’s.

Michael shows Becky the studio and the lights are off and Strahan says it is a little creepy. We see the Fiend.

Your host is Carissa Thompson.

She is joined by Charlotte and Ric Flair. Ric says he is so proud of Charlotte and he says that they will put on a match that the men will have a hard time competing against. Charlotte is asked about being a part of tonight’s show and being with Fox. Charlotte mentions doing all of the media with Fox this summer and the confidence that they have using her shows that WWE is focused on the women. Other industries should look at how the WWE handles their women. This will inspire women and girls all over the world.

Carissa’s co-hosts are Renee Young and Booker T. They are with Big E and Xavier Woods. Renee asks them how are they feeling. Big E and Xaiver are excited to be on the first show on Fox. They talk about The Rock being here and Kofi defending the WWE Champoinship against Brock Lesnar.

We take a look at the new set for Smackdown.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a montage of classic WWE moments and wrestlers.

Kofi Kingston is shown arriving in the arena. We then see Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman arrive.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins joins Renee and Booker. Seth says it is the start of a new era. Booker asks Seth what is his most memorable Smackdown moment. Seth mentions a supermarket brawl and Booker tries not to talk about it. Seth mentions the Shield losing their first six man tag match on Smackdown. Booker says he won the supermarket brawl.

We take a look back at the Supermarket Brawl from December 2001.

Booker is asked about the milk and he says it was spoiled.

Renee mentions WWE Backstage that debuts on October 15th.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for the WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar.

Renee and Booker talk about Kofi Kingston’s run since winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

Kayla Braxton is with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. She asks Kofi if his approach changed after what Brock did on Monday. Kofi says beating Brock is about proving himself as a top champion. Kofi mentions that Dominik is not a trained wrestler and Kofi says he cannot stand for that. Kofi is going to do this or himself and for people who have impossible tasks to overcome. Kofi says he will remain your WWE Champion. Kofi says it is time to shock the world.

Booker says he was in Kofi’s position. Kofi is trying to talk up his rise and now he is facing a bigger opponent who is all about destruction. Kofi will have to shake up the world. Renee asks what will a win do for Kofi and if it is necessary to anchor his title run. Booker says Kofi has to go out there and do it by any means necessary. Booker says Kofi will have to go back to the Motherland and bring out that warrior.

Carissa is with Nikki and Brie Bella. Brie mentions it is good to come home since they started on Smackdown. They are asked about the Rock’s appearance.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Steve Austin talking about Smackdown and Fox joining forces and going into the future together. He mentions the WWE Championship match. He also mentions the ladder match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens.

Kayla Braxton is with Paul Heyman and Paul laughs at the idea of her hoping to get a comment from Brock Lesnar. He says hope is a joke and the punchline is Kofi Kingston. Hope is what people had for Rey Mysterio and Dominik. The same result will happen tonight for the Power of Positivity and the reign of Kofi Kingston. There will be a reality in WWE and it will come in the form of your new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Paul says that is how you hype a fight.

Renee asks Booker about the WWE Championship match. Booker says Kofi better bring everything he has tonight.

We see the Rock arriving at the arena.

We are in Los Angeles, California and your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon make their way out to start things off.

Stephanie welcomes everyone to history. She welcomes everyone to Fox. Vince welcomes everyone to Smackdown.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

Becky says it feels good to kick off the first episode of Friday Night Smackdown. This show is in her blood. This is where she smashed through glass ceilings and changed her game. This is where your voices raised her up. Becky says she might as well kick someone’s ass.

Baron Corbin interrupts and he makes his way to the stage.

Baron says the King is here as he walks down the ramp. Baron asks Becky if she is listening and everyone knows that the King should be starting things off. Do you think you are the man?

Becky tells Baron to take one more step and we will find out.

Baron enters the ring and then the Rock’s music plays.

The Rock makes his way to the ring.

The Rock has a mic and he says many many moons ago, the Rock uttered a phrase to some jabroni that changed the WWE Landscape forever. He said he would lay the smack down. Smackdown has become a show and in front of the MILLIONS of the Rock’s fans, the Rock came into the People’s ring and you look like a broke ass Burger King on crack. We are all here in front of the millions . . . with the Man and Cracky to hear the Rock say

FINALLY . . . THE ROCK HAS COME BACK . . .

HOME.

Baron interrupts The Rock. He says he needs to make a correction. This is not the Rock’s home. You are no longer the Great One. You are looking at the Great One and the most electrifying King in Sports Entertainment. The King says, know you roles and your shut your mouth.

Rock asks Becky if he can take this. Rock says winning King of the Ring doesn’t make you a king and doesn’t make you look like a 35 year old virgin walking around ComiCon. Becky is the man but you don’t see her walking around with a pair of testicles.

Becky says if she did, they would be bigger than Baron’s.

Baron says his testicles are perfectly adequate. Baron says he will dress however he wants and do whatever he wants because he is superior. There is only one king in this city and it is not Lebron James.

Rock tells Baron he is superior to him and Becky, and the people in the building, and superior to his man Lebron.

Becky tells Baron it does not matter what you think.

Rock mentions what Baron has done. He says that Baron is a badass. Becky asks Rock if he is trying to say that Baron is a super tough dude. Rock says this is an inclusive show and he engages the people. Since you are a super tough dude, the people will be chanting what they think of you when they see you . . . STD.

Becky says that will stick with you for life. Rock says everyone will be chanting STD for you. Rock says he can see something in Baron’s eyes. You are getting angry. That is what happens when you insult the man, when you insult the people, and when you insult the Rock.

Becky takes off her jacket and Baron backs up and he puts down his crown and robe. Becky with a punch and Rock with more punches. Becky with a twisting leg drop and the Rock with the People’s Elbow. Becky with a kick that sends Baron into Rock for a Rock Bottom.

Rock with an IF YOU SMELL what the Rock is cooking.

We see Sasha Banks and Bayley in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and we see Trish Stratus and Lita in the front row for this match.

Match Number One: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair versus Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bayley goes after Charlotte but Charlotte with kicks in the corner. Bayley pulls Charlotte to the mat after escaping a slam attempt. Sasha tags in and they send Charlotte back first into the turnbuckles. Sasha with a running Meteora for a near fall. Charlotte with chops to Sasha. Sasha goes to the apron and Charlotte with an elbow and boot to send Sasha to the floor. Charlotte goes up top but Bayley slams Charlotte off the turnbuckles to the floor and Sasha kicks Charlotte as we go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley with a waist lock and Charlotte with an elbow. Charlotte with a knee to Bayley and Becky tags in. Becky with a clothesline to Bayley followed by a kick and snap mare. Becky with a flying forearm and Becky with an exploder. Becky goes for DisArmHer but Sasha gets involved and Bayley sends Becky into the corner. Becky with a leg drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Bayley with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with a drop kick and Bayley with a hot shot. Charlotte tags in and Charlotte with a back breaker followed by Natural Selection but Sasha breaks up the cover.

Sasha and Becky square off in the ring and they exchange punches. Bayley knocks Becky down and Charlotte joins in and goes after Bayley. They square off in the ring and Charlotte with a fallaway slam to Bayley. Becky with a kick from the apron and then she sends Sasha into the turnbuckles. Becky with a missile drop kick and Charlotte goes to the turnbuckles for a moonsault on Bayley and Sasha. Charlotte with a take down and she applies the figure four leg lock and she bridges to force Bayley to tap out.

Winners: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

We go to Erin Andrews with The New Day.

Erin asks about Kofi’s match against Brock Lesnar and whether he is an underdog. Kofi says he is always the underdog. He is standing here as WWE Champion. Being the underdog is what he does. Brock is the next mountain he has to climb. He will climb these mountains.

Erin asks if Big E and Xavier will be joining Kofi. Xavier says Kofi asked them to let him climb this mountain alone. Kofi wants to prove that he deserves to be your WWE Champion.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Blue Carpet event.

We see Kurt Angle and Mick Foley in the crowd.

We go to the Firefly FunHouse and Bray Wyatt stares at the screen and says Hi Seth and he welcomes him to the Firefly FunHouse. Since we are being introduced to Smackdown’s new home, he wants to introduce his home and his friends. Rambling Rabbit warns Seth and tells him not to get inside Hell in a Cell with the Fiend. Just walk away. Bray says he didn’t know that Rambling Rabbit is such a fan of Seth, so they will show everyone what will happen to Seth.

We see Rambling Rabbit playing the part of Seth and he is not happy about this situation. Mercy plays the part of The Fiend.

Bray says Seth should turn away if he was him because it could get ugly.

We see Rambling’s stuffing fly out of the cell.

Bray asks Rambling if he is okay but we hear Taps play and Bray laughs. Bray says history has a horrible way of repeating itself. We have all hurt for so long, but now it is your turn.

See you in hell.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see Hulk Hogan in the crowd.

Match Number Two: Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) versus Seth Rollins in a Champion versus Champion Non Title Match

Nakamura floats over into a cross arm breaker but Seth with a buckle bomb to Nakamura and Nakamrua goes to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Rollins with another suicide dive and then Sami Zayn distracts Rollins and Nakamura with a forearm. Rollins with Slingblade. Rollins is sent to the apron and Nakamura with a kick but Rollins with a springboard knee to the head followed by a thrust kick. Rollins sets for Black Out but . . .

the lights go down and off.

The lights come back on and Seth is at the entrance and he looks around and Nakamura does the same in the ring.

The Fiend attacks Seth with the Mandible Claw and pushes Rollins off the stage.

The lights go out again and we hear Bray’s laugh.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Kevin Owens versus Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match where the Loser is Gone From WWE

Kevin goes up the ramp and attacks Shane. Owens with punches as they get into the ring. The match starts and Owens clotheslines Shane over the top rope to the floor. Shane is sent into the ring steps. Kevin puts the ladder on the apron and ringside barrier and sends Shane into it. Shane is sent into the ladder again. Owens brings the ladder into the ring and he sets it up under the briefcase and Shane pulls Kevin off. Shane with a side Russian leg sweep and then Shane climbs the ladder.

Owens pulls Shane off the ladder and Owens with a head butt. Owens throws the ladder at Shane but Shane moves and Owens misses Shane. Owens with a clothesline and he goes back to get the ladder. Shane drop kicks the ladder into Owens’ face. Shane hits Owens in the back with the edge of the ladder. Shane rearranges the announce table and then he puts Kevin on the table. Shane punches Kevin on the announce table and connects with elbows. Shane throws the hood of the announce table onto Kevin. Shane continues to use the hood on Kevin. Shane goes into the ring and then he climbs the turnbuckles. Shane hits the elbow drop on the table.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Owens goes to the turnbuckles and hits a frog splash onto Shane on a ladder between the ring and the ringside barrier. Owens returns to the ring with a ladder and he sets it up. Shane gets into the ring with a steel chair and he hits Owens in the ankles and then in the back. Shane hits Owens in the back with the chair. Shane jabs Owens with the chair in the corner and then he throws the chair aside. Shane puts the ladder against Owens and sets up for the Coast To Coast. Shane hits the move and the ladder goes into Owens.

Shane sets up the ladder in the center of the ring. Shane climbs up the ladder but Owens stops Shane and he power bombs Shane onto the ladder hanging on the bottom rope. Owens climbs the ladder and gets the briefcase.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Kevin grabs the mic and he tells Shane ‘YOU’RE FIRED’ and then he hits a stunner.

Kayla Braxton is in the back waiting to get comments from Brock Lesnar or Paul Heyman.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we see people arriving on the Blue Carpet, including the new power couple Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Kayla Braxton is with Paul Heyman to talk about Brock Lesnar. Paul says he does not care what Erin Andrews or Kofi Kingston has to say. Paul asks to show the relevant footage. We see Brock Lesnar attacking Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on Raw.

Paul says he wants to make this so easy that even Dominik Mysterio can understand. Rey Mysterio stood in Brock’s way and he got rid of Rey. Kofi is in Brock’s way and he will get rid of Kofi. That is a spoiler. You will hear Brock Lesnar announced as the WWE Champion.

Match Number Four: Braun Strowman, Miz, Otis Dozovic, and Tucker Knight versus Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

Ziggler and Miz start things off and Dolph with punches and a Zig Zag. Ziggler sets for a super kick and Miz blocks it. Miz with a kick and DDT. Strowman tags in and hits shoulder tackles on Ziggler. Strowman with an Irish whip and splash followed by a clothesline for a near fall. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale on Ziggler. Orton with an RKO on Miz. Otis with a splash on Orton. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm on Otis. Strowman goes to the floor and does the Hit and Run on Orton, Roode, and Styles.

Braun sees Tyson Fury and the distraction allows Ziggler to hit Strowman from behind but Strowman sends Ziggler into the ring post and then Ziggler is tossed into Tyson Fury. Strowman smiles at Fury and Ziggler with a super kick but Strowman with a power slam for the three count.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Miz, Tucker Knight, and Otis Dozovic

After the match, Tyson Fury goes over the ringside barrier and dozens of members of security rush to stop him.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at what happened with the 24/7 Title when Marshmallow pinned Carmella. We have a new champion.

Daniel Bryan joins Corey and Michael for the Lumberjack match.

Match Number Five: Erick Rowan versus Roman Reigns in a Lumberjack Match

They lock up and Rowan with punches in the corner. Rowan with forearms and a shoulder tackle. Roman falls to the floor on the heel side of the lumberjacks and they attack Roman before he gets back into the ring. Roman clotheslines Rowan over the top rope onto the face side of the ring and Rowan attacks the lumberjacks. Roman goes to the floor and goes for a Drive By but Rowan catches Roman and sends him into the ringside barrier. The lumberjacks attack Roman and we have a kerfuffle before Roman returns to the ring.

Rowan with a spinning heel kick for a near fall as we go to commercial.

We are back and Rowan with the atomic noogie. Roman iwth punches to Rowan. Roman with a kick and uppercut. Rowan with a kick and Irish whip but Roman with a back elbow. Rowan misses a splash into the corner and Roman with NeverEnding Story. Roman with a flying clothesline and Roman gets Rowan up for a Samoan drop and he gets a near fall. Rowan blocks a Superman punch and connects with a boot. Roman with a Superman punch and Luke Harper makes his way to the ring and he goes after the lumberjacks. Bryan goes after Harper and Roman with a plancha onto everyone.

Rowan picks up Mustafa Ali and power bombs him onto Roman. Rowan sends Roman back into the ring and hits a running cross body for a near fall. Rowan sets for the ClawSlam and Roman escapes and connects with an elbow and Superman punch. Harper with a clothesline but Bryan with a flying knee. Reigns with a spear to Rowan for the three count.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, Bryan offers his hand and Roman shakes it.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) versus Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

Brock catches Kofi and hits an F5 for the three count.

Winner: Brock Lesnar (new Champion)

After the match, Rey Mysterio’s music plays and Rey is joined by Cain Velasquez.

Cain with a double leg take down and he punches Brock. Brock goes to the floor and heads up the ramp.

Cain wants Brock to fight him.

Brock goes back towards the ring but he stops short of the ring and then he heads back up the ramp.

Brock decides to go back to the ring, but he does not enter the squared circle.

Brock goes to the back.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com