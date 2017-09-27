Video From WWE’s Attitude Era 1997 DVD, WWE Games Holds Event Today (Photos), WWE Stock

– Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is a new clip from WWE’s “1997: Dawn of The Attitude” DVD that hits stores on October 3rd. The clip features Kane talking about his debut at WWE “In Your House: Badd Blood” in October of that year. As noted, the DVD features a roundtable hosted by Renee Young with Kane and WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons and The Godfather. You can pre-order the set via Amazon at this link.

– WWE stock was up 1.81% today, closing at $23.06 per share. Today’s high was $23.22 and the low was $22.59.

– There was a WWE 2K18 gameplay event at the WWE Warehouse in Stamford, CT earlier today. Below are a few photos and video of Bobby Roode, Tyler Breeze and Fandango at the event: