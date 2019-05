After last week’s record-low viewership of 2.158 million viewers, this week’s episode of RAW rose to 2.244 million viewers. The show was built around Vince McMahon’s Wild Card announcement and the appearance of Smackdown superstars. This week’s show also had heavy competition from NBA/NHL games. The RAW from one year ago drew 2.689 million viewers so the gap closed at least somewhat.

Here were the hourly numbers:

2.468

2.240

2.024