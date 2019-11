– According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the official premiere edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew just 49,000 viewers. Unless this was an error, the show was way down from the 597,000 and 426,000 viewers for the “preview” editions. The show, which aired at 11:00 PM Eastern time, did not make the Cable Top 150 list from Nielsen.

– Tuesday night’s edition of Total Divas also reached a new series low with just 191,000 viewers. The season nine premiere had previously set the low with 252,000 viewers.