WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event Sells Out

WWE issued the following:

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — A sold-out crowd will witness history as the Saudi General Sports Authority in partnership with WWE presents the first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.



The Greatest Royal Rumble event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East on Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT (with a special one-hour Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT). The event will air live at 7 p.m. AST in the Middle East on MBC Action, KSA Sports 1, Abu Dhabi Sports 1 and Abu Dhabi Sports 6, as well as stream live on Dawri Plus.



General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invite the world to celebrate this signature event. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The Greatest Royal Rumble card includes the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match; John Cena vs. Triple H; The Undertaker vs. Rusev in a Casket Match; Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship Steel Cage Match; a WWE Championship Match between AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura; an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match featuring Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Bálor; Jeff Hardy defending the United States Championship against Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh; “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Sheamus & Cesaro for the vacant Raw Tag Team Championship; a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match between The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos; and a Cruiserweight Championship Match.