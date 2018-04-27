LIVE WWE GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Results – April 27, 2018

Welcome to the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pre-show, and we are live on the WWE Network. Byron Saxton, Booker T, and Jerry Lawler consist of the panel. Several video packages were shown to hype the matches on the card. There was no pre-show match.

Welcome to the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV! We get an intro video package to hype the matches that will be taking place tonight. Our opening contest is…

Singles Match: John Cena vs. Triple H

They lock up and Triple H shoves him down. Both guys are mega over with the fans. Cena then shoves The Game down. A feeling out process. They then did a test of strength. Triple H with a kick to the gut and a shoulder block. Cena fired back with a shoulder block of his own then missed a splash in the corner and Triple H connected with a big right hand. Cena rolled him up for a near fall before being put down Triple H with a clothesline. Triple H tossed Cena into the turnbuckle hard. Cena tried to mount a comeback with some right hands before being caught with a sleeper by Triple H. Cena got out of it and mounted a comeback with some tackles, side slam. Triple H cut him off with a clothesline. Triple H with a knee strike but Cena went for the AA but Triple H held onto the top rope. Cena connected with a side slam and went for the five knuckle shuffle but Triple H reversed with a side slam of his own and hit the five knuckle shuffle for 2. Triple H went for the Pedigree but blocked and Cena tossed him to the floor. Cena sends Triple H head first into the steel ring post and back into the ring. Cena went to the top rope and went for a dive but Triple H botched a powerbomb for 2. They trade right hands then Cena went for the STF but Triple H got out with a kick and connected with a spinebuster for 2. Triple H with some right hands but Cena hit a side slam and the five knuckle shuffle. Cena went for the AA and hit it for 2. Cena went for another AA but Triple H hit the Pedigree for a near fall. Triple H went for another Pedigree but Cena blocked and went for the AA but Triple H rolled him up for 2. Cena locked in the STF but Triple H reversed into the crossface. However, Cena powered through and hit the AA twice for the win.

Winner: Cena

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander © vs. Kalisto

They lock up to start things off then Kalisto hit a hurricanrana. Kalisto tossed him to the floor then hit a springboard dive to take out Alexander. Back in the ring, Kalisto missed a dive off the top rope and Alexander sent him to the floor then followed up with an over the top rope front flip. Back in the ring, Alexander locked in a waist lock.

Alexander caught him with a drop kick then went right back to the waist lock. Kalisto got out of it with an armdrag then caught him with a kick followed up with a springboard crossbody followed by a kick then a hurricanrana. Kalisto with a spinning DDT for 2.

Alexander sent him back first into the turnbuckle but Kalisto caught him with a back elbow but Alexander hit a big time powerslam for 2. Alexander with a right hand and went to the top rope but Kalisto caught him with a head kick. Kalisto went for a hurricanrana off the top rope but it was block so he hit a reverse powerslam for 2.

Alexander with a chop and they trade strikes. Alexander with a back elbow and went for his finisher but Kalisto got out of it and went for his finisher but Alexander reversed it into the lumbar check for the win.

Winner: Alexander – still champ

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

