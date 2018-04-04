WWE Greatest Royal Rumble To Air Live On WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:

Greatest Royal Rumble to stream on WWE Network Friday, April 27, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Incredibly, the Greatest Royal Rumble keeps getting bigger. The signature event, being hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 27, can be seen on the award-winning WWE Network at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Furthermore, it will be preceded by a special, one-hour Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff, starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

In addition to the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, the Greatest Royal Rumble event will feature John Cena vs. Triple H as well as seven championship matches, including a Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro, and an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe.

The Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff will stream live from Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on WWE Network at a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.