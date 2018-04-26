WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Will Have Intermission For Locals, Length Revealed

Adam Silverstein with CBS Sports is reporting that the WWE will have a break during the Greatest Royal Rumble event for prayer in following with local customs. According to the report, the break will last 15 minutes and not an hour as speculated online.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network.

