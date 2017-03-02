WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement Set For Monday’s RAW?

There have been recent reports that the Rock ‘N Roll Express would be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class. The official announcement could be made on this Monday’s episode of RAW, as the legendary tag team will be appearing at 50fifty Sports Tavern this Monday night and a big announcement is being teased for Monday:

While Kurt Angle has been the only name announced for the 2017 Hall of Fame class, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Diamond Dallas Page and William Regal have been rumored for their inclusions.