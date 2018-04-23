WWE Hall Of Fame Panel Announced For Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff

WWE issued the following:

WWE.com has learned that Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff host Byron Saxton will be joined by WWE Hall of Fame panelists Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T and Jim Ross.



Don’t miss expert analysis of all the action from the Greatest Royal Rumble event, including the first-ever 50-Man Royal Rumble Match, the Steel Cage Match pitting Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, The Undertaker’s Casket Match clash with Rusev, and John Cena taking on Triple H, beginning this Friday beginning at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT on WWE Network.