WWE Hall Of Fame Pre-sale Update, Roman Reigns Vs. Kevin Owens Promo, Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match

– Below is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

– The dark match before Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis saw Mojo Rawley defeat Tyler Breeze. Mojo was not wearing his “Hype Bros.” gear.

– WWE announced on Twitter Tuesday night that “TWEETS” is another Ticketmaster code for the WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale that begins tomorrow morning. They also tweeted this link to order from the pre-sale: