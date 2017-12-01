WWE Hall Of Famer Appearing At Tonight’s MCW Event – Details

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

MCW Dec 1, Joppa, MD w/ Sgt. Slaughter, Mercury-Bruiser, Excellent-Gacy



MCWProWrestling.com – On Friday, December 1, MCW Pro Wrestling “Seasons Beatings” comes to the MCW Arena at 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD featuring WWE Hall of Famer Sgt Slaughter! Meet and greet 6:30 pm. Live event 8 pm.



(See the Facebook LIVE Event Center: bit.ly/new121mcw)



– MCW Pro Wrestling Heavyweight champion Joey Mercury vs. Bruiser



– MCW Pro Wrestling Tag Team champions (Paul Jordane, Bill Collier) vs. The Carter (Joe Keys, Dante Caballero)



– MCW Rage TV champion Greg Excellent vs. Joe Gacy



– The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve, Jimmy Starz) vs. Robby! and Bobby!



– Drolix vs. Brandon Scott



– Also featuring WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, Sean Studd, Brittany Blake, Napalm, and more!



MCW Pro Wrestling is also accepting NEW, UNOPENED, UNWRAPPED toys for Toys for Tots. Those who give a toy can enter into a drawing for an MCW Grab Bag gift!



Purchase tickets at MCWProWrestling.com or, day of, at the venue. Show your support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1165487743595280.



(Share the flyer: http://bit.ly/mcwdec1)



Tickets on sale DECEMBER 1 for Feb 17’s “4 Horsemen Ride Again” with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, as well as former WWE Diva Rosa Mendez, and more!



