WWE Hall Of Famer Confirmed For Raw 25

The 25 Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled to take place January 22nd, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center.



WWE has confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus would be appearing on the show.

Here is the updated list of names: Trish Stratus, Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL, Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The New Age Outlaws, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, Ted DiBiase, Teddy Long, The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, Sgt. Slaughter and John Laurinaitis.